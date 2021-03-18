Patriots Trade TE Ryan Izzo to Houston

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded TE Ryan Izzo to the Houston Texans. Terms of the trade were not announced.

Izzo, 25, is a veteran of three seasons with New England after joining the team as a seventh-round draft pick (250th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder spent his rookie season in 2018 on injured reserve and has played in 18 games with 16 starts and registered 19 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown over the past two seasons.