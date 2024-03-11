Patriots Sign Free Agent Tackle Chukwuma Okorafor

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent T Chukwuma Okorafor (pronounced – chuck-WOO-muh oh-KOR-uh-for). Terms of the contract were not announced.
Okorafor, 26, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after originally joining the team as a third-round draft pick (92nd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder, was released by Pittsburgh on Feb. 12, 2024. Overall, he has played in 77 regular season games with 59 starts at right tackle. In addition, he has played and started in two postseason games. Last season with Pittsburgh, Okorafor played in 14 games and started the first seven games at right tackle.