2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
RETURNING
OL James Ferentz - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis
Analysis: "Ferentz has provided valuable insurance along the offensive line over the last four seasons, with two spot starts in each of the last three years when he was thrust into duty. His return adds a layer of insurance along the interior where Ferentz can fill in at center or guard." - Mike Dussault
QB Brian Hoyer - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis
Analysis: "Hoyer will provide valuable experience and leadership for the quarterback room, especially after the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Some had speculated Hoyer could transition to a coaching role but he'll be back as a player in 2022 after spending most of the last four-of-five seasons in New England. He attempted just 11 passes in 2021, serving as the primary backup to Mac Jones, but will ensure vital continuity behind the scenes." - Mike Dussault
FS Devin McCourty - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis
Analysis: "The safety group continues to be a strength for the defense and McCourty's return ensures that a high level of experience and communication will continue to be the standard on the back end." - Mike Dussault
SpT Matthew Slater - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis
Analysis: "Slater continues to provide stellar special teams play as well as off-field leadership where he's often seen breaking down the post-game huddle with a personal message. One of the core leaders of the team for a decade-and-a-half, Slater is a tone-setting piece who will ensure some important continuity." - Mike Dussault
ARRIVALS
TBA
DEPARTURES
CB J.C. Jackson - Reportedly signing with Chargers
C Ted Karras - Reportedly signing with Bengals | Full Report
Analysis: "The Patriots will now have a need to replace the versatile interior lineman. Michael Onwenu could again be projected to take over at left guard as he was last year before juggling landed with Karras as the starter, but Karras' backup ability was one of his most reassuring strengths and something that is not easily replaced." - Mike Dussault
UNSIGNED PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS
- ILB Ja'Whaun Bentley (unrestricted)
- RB Brandon Bolden (unrestricted)
- RT Trent Brown (unrestricted)
- OLB Jamie Collins (unrestricted)
- K Nick Folk (unrestricted)
- TE Troy Fumagalli (restricted)
- LB Terez Hall (exclusive rights)
- ILB Dont'a Hightower (unrestricted)
- FB Jakob Johnson (restricted)
- FS Brandon King (unrestricted)
- ILB Harvey Langi (unrestricted)
- WR Jakobi Meyers (restricted - tendered)
- WR Gunner Olszewski (restricted)
- RB James White (unrestricted)