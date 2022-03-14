Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Mar 14 - 01:00 AM | Tue Mar 15 - 12:55 AM

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Mac Jones walks grounds at The Players Championship while home in Jacksonville

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Analysis: Van Noy's release shines light on young LBs

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

5 Patriots takeaways from Scouting Combine

Robert Kraft to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Top cornerback prospect calls Patriots defense "a lot of fun"

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Mar 14, 2022 at 02:09 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

RETURNING

OL James Ferentz - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis

Analysis: "Ferentz has provided valuable insurance along the offensive line over the last four seasons, with two spot starts in each of the last three years when he was thrust into duty. His return adds a layer of insurance along the interior where Ferentz can fill in at center or guard." - Mike Dussault

QB Brian Hoyer - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis

Analysis: "Hoyer will provide valuable experience and leadership for the quarterback room, especially after the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Some had speculated Hoyer could transition to a coaching role but he'll be back as a player in 2022 after spending most of the last four-of-five seasons in New England. He attempted just 11 passes in 2021, serving as the primary backup to Mac Jones, but will ensure vital continuity behind the scenes." - Mike Dussault

FS Devin McCourty - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis

Analysis: "The safety group continues to be a strength for the defense and McCourty's return ensures that a high level of experience and communication will continue to be the standard on the back end." - Mike Dussault

SpT Matthew Slater - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis

Analysis: "Slater continues to provide stellar special teams play as well as off-field leadership where he's often seen breaking down the post-game huddle with a personal message. One of the core leaders of the team for a decade-and-a-half, Slater is a tone-setting piece who will ensure some important continuity." - Mike Dussault

ARRIVALS

TBA

Related Links

DEPARTURES

CB J.C. Jackson - Reportedly signing with Chargers

C Ted Karras - Reportedly signing with Bengals | Full Report

Analysis: "The Patriots will now have a need to replace the versatile interior lineman. Michael Onwenu could again be projected to take over at left guard as he was last year before juggling landed with Karras as the starter, but Karras' backup ability was one of his most reassuring strengths and something that is not easily replaced." - Mike Dussault

UNSIGNED PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

  • ILB Ja'Whaun Bentley (unrestricted)
  • RB Brandon Bolden (unrestricted)
  • RT Trent Brown (unrestricted)
  • OLB Jamie Collins (unrestricted)
  • K Nick Folk (unrestricted)
  • TE Troy Fumagalli (restricted)
  • LB Terez Hall (exclusive rights)
  • ILB Dont'a Hightower (unrestricted)
  • FB Jakob Johnson (restricted)
  • FS Brandon King (unrestricted)
  • ILB Harvey Langi (unrestricted)
  • WR Jakobi Meyers (restricted - tendered)
  • WR Gunner Olszewski (restricted)
  • RB James White (unrestricted)

Related Content

news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

Examining the free agent landscape from a Patriots perspective ahead of the new league year.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, concluding with cornerbacks.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with safeties.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the wide receivers.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the offensive line.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the running backs.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the linebackers.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the defensive line.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with tight ends.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, beginning with specialists.
news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz

Chase Winovich chops signature blonde hair, reveals new look

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots bringing back Matthew Slater, lose Karras to Bengals

Devin McCourty confirms return to Patriots in adorable fashion

Report: Patriots retain Hoyer, Ferentz

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.

Which DBs from 2022 draft class will make immediate impact in NFL?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Andrew Hawkins discuss which defensive backs from the 2022 NFL Draft class will make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Daniel Jeremiah's final takeaways from 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offers his final takeaways from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with thoughts on the individual performances from Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Sauce Gardner.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising