2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

RETURNING

OL James Ferentz - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis

Analysis: "Ferentz has provided valuable insurance along the offensive line over the last four seasons, with two spot starts in each of the last three years when he was thrust into duty. His return adds a layer of insurance along the interior where Ferentz can fill in at center or guard." - Mike Dussault

QB Brian Hoyer - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis

Analysis: "Hoyer will provide valuable experience and leadership for the quarterback room, especially after the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Some had speculated Hoyer could transition to a coaching role but he'll be back as a player in 2022 after spending most of the last four-of-five seasons in New England. He attempted just 11 passes in 2021, serving as the primary backup to Mac Jones, but will ensure vital continuity behind the scenes." - Mike Dussault

FS Devin McCourty - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis

Analysis: "The safety group continues to be a strength for the defense and McCourty's return ensures that a high level of experience and communication will continue to be the standard on the back end." - Mike Dussault

SpT Matthew Slater - Reportedly Re-Signed | Full Analysis