Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent. Terms of the contract were not announced.
White, 30, is a veteran of eight seasons with the Patriots (2014-21) after joining the team as a fourth-round draft pick (130th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder has played in 95 regular-season games with 13 starts and has 1,278 rushing yards on 319 attempts with 11 touchdowns and 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns. In addition, he has played in 12 postseason contests with three starts and has 146 rushing yards on 36 attempts with five touchdowns and 59 receptions for 506 yards with three touchdowns. White is a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Patriots.
White is in eighth place on the club's all-time receptions list with 381 and is second among Patriots running backs, behind the 431 receptions by Kevin Faulk. His 3,278 receiving yards are second among the team's running backs, behind the 3,701 yards by Faulk. Since 2015, White leads all NFL running backs with 376 receptions and 25 receiving touchdowns and his 3,255 receiving yards are second. In 2018, he set the team record for a running back with 87 receptions for 751 yards and tied the team mark with seven touchdowns.
White set Super Bowl records with 14 receptions (110 yards) and 20 total points (two rushing touchdowns, one receiving and a 2-point play), including the game-winning touchdown run in overtime, to clinch the 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.