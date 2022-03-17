Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

White, 30, is a veteran of eight seasons with the Patriots (2014-21) after joining the team as a fourth-round draft pick (130th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder has played in 95 regular-season games with 13 starts and has 1,278 rushing yards on 319 attempts with 11 touchdowns and 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns. In addition, he has played in 12 postseason contests with three starts and has 146 rushing yards on 36 attempts with five touchdowns and 59 receptions for 506 yards with three touchdowns. White is a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Patriots.