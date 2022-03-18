Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 20 - 12:55 AM

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Report: Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley close to re-signing with Patriots

The Patriots are reportedly close to bringing back a familiar linebacker.

Mar 18, 2022 at 01:17 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Ja'Whaun Bentley 2021 season (adler photo)
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (8).

According to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss and Field Yates, the Patriots are closing in on a deal with linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley to return to New England.

Bentley, 25, has played four seasons with the Patriots, starting all 16 games in 2022 and setting a career-high 109 tackles which led the team. The 2018 5th-round pick is a big, tough inside linebacker and made significant strides rounding out his game in his fourth season. He's played nearly 1,300 defensive snaps over the last two seasons as he's become a mainstay on that side of the ball.

Bentley was the first three-time captain at Purdue and was named a Patriots captain in 2020, as he is one of the emerging leaders on the defense. His experience and leadership should be valuable as the team moves forward with some significant turnover this offseason on defense.

Fortunately, Bentley will not be part of that turnover and will provide some continuity in front of a linebacker position group that is largely inexperienced in New England.

Related Content

news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots add versatile offensive weapon

Ty Montgomery will be joining the Patriots on a two-year contract according to reports.
news

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

The Patriots' German fullback has a new home as he follows Brandon Bolden to Las Vegas.
news

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

As the new league year begins, reports have Gunner Olszewski set to hit the open free agency market, while a Patriot vet is on the move.
news

Report: Patriots make a move at cornerback

After spending two days focusing internally and on trades, the Patriots reportedly made their first external signing of free agency with cornerback Terrance Mitchell.
news

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

The Patriots are sending one of their starting guards to Tampa Bay in exchange for a draft pick according to various reports.
news

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

The Patriots are bringing back a veteran captain on a two year deal according to reports.
news

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

New England is sending Chase Winovich to Cleveland for a former Alabama linebacker according to reports.
news

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

According to a report from NFL.com, the Patriots are bringing back one of their most consistent performers of the last two-and-a-half years.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Matthew Slater, lose Karras to Bengals

The veteran special teamer and captain will reportedly be back for another go-round with the Patriots.
news

Report: Patriots retain Hoyer, Ferentz

The Patriots continued to reportedly retain their in-house veterans as the start of free agency approaches.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley close to re-signing with Patriots

Patriots Free Agency week two reset

Mac Jones happy to see another Alabama teammate join Patriots

Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising