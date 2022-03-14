Report: Patriots retain Hoyer, Ferentz

According to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride, the Patriots are retaining quarterback Brian Hoyer and offensive lineman James Ferentz as the team continued an early streak of focusing internally before the start of free agency.

Hoyer will provide valuable experience and leadership for the quarterback room, especially after the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Some had speculated Hoyer could transition to a coaching role but he'll be back as a player in 2022 after spending most of the last four-of-five seasons in New England. He attempted just 11 passes in 2021, serving as the primary backup to Mac Jones, but will ensure vital continuity behind the scenes.

Hoyer's agents announced that it was a two-year deal.

Ferentz has provided valuable insurance along the offensive line over the last four seasons, with two spot starts in each of the last three years when he was thrust into duty. His return adds a layer of insurance along the interior where Ferentz can fill in at center or guard.