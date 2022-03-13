Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

The Patriots are bringing back a key veteran leader according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reports that New England has re-signed Devin McCourty to a one-year deal that is worth $9 million.

With a number of key veterans up for free agency this offseason, the Patriots will make sure that at least one of their most important leaders will be back in 2022. Both Matthew Slater and Dont'a Hightower are also due to hit free agency this week.

After extending Adrian Phillips late in the 2021 season and seeing solid strides from second-year safety Kyle Dugger as well, McCourty's return ensures that the top trio of safeties will all return, along with Joshuah Bledsoe who spent most of his rookie year recovering from injury but did get some quality practice time near the end of the season.