Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Mar 14 - 01:00 AM | Tue Mar 15 - 12:55 AM

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Mac Jones walks grounds at The Players Championship while home in Jacksonville

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Analysis: Van Noy's release shines light on young LBs

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

5 Patriots takeaways from Scouting Combine

Robert Kraft to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Top cornerback prospect calls Patriots defense "a lot of fun"

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

The Patriots are bringing back a key veteran and leader of the secondary on a one-year deal according to a number of reports.

Mar 13, 2022 at 06:35 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Devin-McCourty-DS

The Patriots are bringing back a key veteran leader according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reports that New England has re-signed Devin McCourty to a one-year deal that is worth $9 million.

With a number of key veterans up for free agency this offseason, the Patriots will make sure that at least one of their most important leaders will be back in 2022. Both Matthew Slater and Dont'a Hightower are also due to hit free agency this week.

After extending Adrian Phillips late in the 2021 season and seeing solid strides from second-year safety Kyle Dugger as well, McCourty's return ensures that the top trio of safeties will all return, along with Joshuah Bledsoe who spent most of his rookie year recovering from injury but did get some quality practice time near the end of the season.

The safety group continues to be a strength for the defense and McCourty's return ensures that a high level of experience and communication will continue to be the standard on the back end. All three of the starters have important versatility and with potential turnover at cornerback, D-Mac should provide a reliable safety net.

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots retain Hoyer, Ferentz

The Patriots continued to reportedly retain their in-house veterans as the start of free agency approaches.
news

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

The Patriots got an early jump on the start of the league year by reportedly tagging one of their young, promising wide receivers.
news

Analysis: Van Noy's release shines light on young LBs

The Patriots are moving on from veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
news

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

According to an NFL Network report, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson will hit the open free agency market.
news

Report: Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler headed to Raiders

The Patriots offensive coordinator and director of player personnel are reportedly set to land with the Raiders.
news

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

According to multiple reports on Saturday, Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.
news

Report: Phillips signs multi-year extension

The Patriots have reportedly rang in the new year by securing one of their key defensive playmakers.
news

Report: Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore to Panthers

The Patriots are reportedly trading the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year to the NFC South.
news

Report: Jamie Collins returning for third Patriots stint

According to ESPN, the Patriots are working on a reunion with a familiar linebacker.
news

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Breaking down the reports of who the Patriots are signing for their 16-man practice squad.
news

Report: Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams

A mid-camp trade reportedly sends the Patriots running back to Los Angeles for two late-round picks.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots retain Hoyer, Ferentz

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.

Which DBs from 2022 draft class will make immediate impact in NFL?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Andrew Hawkins discuss which defensive backs from the 2022 NFL Draft class will make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Daniel Jeremiah's final takeaways from 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offers his final takeaways from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with thoughts on the individual performances from Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Top 10 Fastest 40 Yard Dashes

No Description
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising