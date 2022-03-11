Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

Top Needs

Cornerback - With the potential departure of J.C. Jackson, the cornerback position will be a position of significant need, with just Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones left as the only experienced starters at the position remaining, with Myles Bryant also still ascending.

Top FA Fits: Charvarius Ward, Donte Jackson, Jason Verrett, Kyle Fuller, Desmond King

Offensive Line - The free-agent status of Trent Brown and Ted Karras could open up holes at starting left guard and right tackle as well. Michael Onwenu is waiting in the wings and could be elevated to one of the spots, most likely at his college position, guard. Both Brown and Karras would make sense to return, but the long-term need at tackle will remain as Isaiah Wynn enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Top FA Fits: Morgan Moses, Nate Solder, A.J. Cann

Linebacker - With Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Ja'Whaun Bentley all hitting free agency and Kyle Van Noy's release, there could be significant needs along the edges and at inside linebacker. There are a number of young players and veterans unproven in New England waiting in the wings though. Will the Pats turn things over to them? Or be active on the open market and in the draft despite that existing depth?

Top FA Fits: Bobby Wagner, De'Vondre Campbell, Leighton Vander Esche, Josey Jewell, Anthony Barr

Wide Receiver - Assuming Jakobi Meyers is tagged as a restricted free agent, all four of the Patriots' top receivers should return, yet the team has been connected to many of the top receivers on the open market as the team continues to build around Mac Jones. Securing a number one receiver on the open market can be risky, but there are some notable options, along with a draft class that is also stacked.

Top FA Fits: Allen Robinson, Robby Anderson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, D.J. Chark, Jamison Crowder, DaeSean Hamilton

Running Back - The Patriots have two very promising backs in Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson that give them a solid one-two punch, but with James White hitting free agency, the need for a third-down pass-catching back could be another effective way to elevate the offense around Jones. A return for White would make sense, but the long-term need would remain.