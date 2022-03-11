Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

Here's everything you need to know before the free agency frenzy begins on Monday!

Mar 11, 2022 at 11:09 AM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

From left to right: Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson (12), Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (54) amd Patriots CB J.C. Jackson (27).
The NFL's Free Agency tampering period opens on Monday, which means that moves will start happening quickly even if the league year doesn't technically start until Wednesday.

For the Patriots, there's once again plenty to digest and while 2022 likely won't be the same kind of spending frenzy that 2021 was, the team has a significant number of impact free agents who will either have to be retained or replaced.

Before the free agency frenzy kicks in here's everything you need to know about where the Patriots stand and what could be coming over the next week.

Top row (left to right): Patriots CB J.C. Jackson (27) and S Devin McCourty (32), WR Jakobi Meyers (16). Bottom row (left to right): RB James White (28), LB Dont'a Hightower (54).
Patriots Free Agents

Restricted Free Agents: Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Jakob Johnson

Unrestricted Free Agents: J.C. Jackson, Dont'a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Trent Brown, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ted Karras, James White, Nick Folk, Brandon King, Matthew Slater, Brandon Bolden, Jamie Collins, Brian Hoyer, Carl Davis

Positional Free Agency Breakdowns

Here are Patriots.com's full free agency positional breakdowns featuring analysis of each position and potential fits:

Cap Space

According to Patriots cap guru Miguel Benzan, the team has close to $10.2 million in cap space to work with as free agency approaches. While this is a low number, Benzan also lays out multiple ways the Patriots could open up some more cap space to give them a bit more freedom to make moves. Kyle Van Noy's release last week is one of the moves that has already happened.

Top Needs

Cornerback - With the potential departure of J.C. Jackson, the cornerback position will be a position of significant need, with just Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones left as the only experienced starters at the position remaining, with Myles Bryant also still ascending.

Top FA Fits: Charvarius Ward, Donte Jackson, Jason Verrett, Kyle Fuller, Desmond King

Offensive Line - The free-agent status of Trent Brown and Ted Karras could open up holes at starting left guard and right tackle as well. Michael Onwenu is waiting in the wings and could be elevated to one of the spots, most likely at his college position, guard. Both Brown and Karras would make sense to return, but the long-term need at tackle will remain as Isaiah Wynn enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Top FA Fits: Morgan Moses, Nate Solder, A.J. Cann

Linebacker - With Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Ja'Whaun Bentley all hitting free agency and Kyle Van Noy's release, there could be significant needs along the edges and at inside linebacker. There are a number of young players and veterans unproven in New England waiting in the wings though. Will the Pats turn things over to them? Or be active on the open market and in the draft despite that existing depth?

Top FA Fits: Bobby Wagner, De'Vondre Campbell, Leighton Vander Esche, Josey Jewell, Anthony Barr

Wide Receiver - Assuming Jakobi Meyers is tagged as a restricted free agent, all four of the Patriots' top receivers should return, yet the team has been connected to many of the top receivers on the open market as the team continues to build around Mac Jones. Securing a number one receiver on the open market can be risky, but there are some notable options, along with a draft class that is also stacked.

Top FA Fits: Allen Robinson, Robby Anderson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, D.J. Chark, Jamison Crowder, DaeSean Hamilton

Running Back - The Patriots have two very promising backs in Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson that give them a solid one-two punch, but with James White hitting free agency, the need for a third-down pass-catching back could be another effective way to elevate the offense around Jones. A return for White would make sense, but the long-term need would remain.

Top FA Fits: Marlon Mack, J.D. McKissic

Here is some of our offseason preview content.

Patriots Rumor Mill

Here are some of the latest Patriots rumors around the NFL as the new league year approaches.

5 Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Julian Edelman provided a ton of great insight into his career on the latest episode of the "Pats from the Past" podcast
2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, concluding with cornerbacks.
Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.
2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with safeties.
2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the wide receivers.
Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for the free agency frenzy

Patriots fans want to know who stood out at the NFL's Scouting Combine and how the Patriots will attack free agency, which opens next week.
2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the offensive line.
2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the running backs.
2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the linebackers.
Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

NFL life in 2022 looks like it's getting back to normal following two years of pandemic-related restrictions.
2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the defensive line.
Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.

Which DBs from 2022 draft class will make immediate impact in NFL?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Andrew Hawkins discuss which defensive backs from the 2022 NFL Draft class will make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Daniel Jeremiah's final takeaways from 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offers his final takeaways from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with thoughts on the individual performances from Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Top 10 Fastest 40 Yard Dashes

No Description

Rapoport: Patriots not expected to franchise tag J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest on the New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.
Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
