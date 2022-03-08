Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 08 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Analysis: Van Noy's release shines light on young LBs

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

5 Patriots takeaways from Scouting Combine

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Robert Kraft to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Top cornerback prospect calls Patriots defense "a lot of fun"

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Mar 08, 2022 at 09:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown (77).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown (77).

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the offensive line.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

Ted Karras (starting LG), Trent Brown (starting RT)

OTHER NOTABLE NFL FREE AGENTS

Terron Armstead (NO), Orlando Brown Jr. (KC), Duane Brown (SEA), Eric Fisher (IND), Morgan Moses (NYJ), Riley Reiff (CIN)

POSSIBLE PATRIOTS

Morgan Moses

ANALYSIS

Karras and Brown were both starters and represent significant decisions for the team to make, ones that are likely tied to where Michael Onwenu ends up long-term. Onwenu started 2021 at left guard before the team settled in with Karras at that spot, with Onwenu serving as the swing back up tackle. Onwenu has potential at right tackle as well.

Still, it's easy to see the Patriots retaining both Karras and Brown, who are well versed in how New England does things and both seem to embrace the culture there. Both offer versatility, with Karras covering all three interior line positions and Brown able to flip flop between right and left tackle, even if 2018's stint at left tackle was a career outlier for the monstrous player.

Isaiah Wynn enters his final season as well so the long-term questions at tackle are only just beginning and they'll need a plan both in free agency and the draft to secure the edges of the protection for the future.

The lower levels of offensive depth have been slowly stacking experience, with Justin Herron getting four starts in 2021 after getting six in 2020. Yasir Durant started one game, while Yodny Cajuste got two in 2021 after spending the first two seasons of his career on Injured Reserve. 2020 sixth-round pick Will Sherman spent most of the year on the practice squad but did get called up for one game.

After Onwenu, who should project to a starting role in 2022, it's unclear what the long-range trajectory is for the depth pieces.

On one hand, a return of the entire 2021 line doesn't seem out of the question, but on the other, the team has some long-term questions that are more likely to be addressed in the draft rather than free agency. If Karras and Brown head elsewhere, things could change dramatically and put one of the external free agents in play.

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for the free agency frenzy

Patriots fans want to know who stood out at the NFL's Scouting Combine and how the Patriots will attack free agency, which opens next week.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the running backs.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the linebackers.
news

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

NFL life in 2022 looks like it's getting back to normal following two years of pandemic-related restrictions.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the defensive line.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with tight ends.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

In this week's mailbag, fans are curious about all things offseason-related, including what the Patriots might do in free agency and the NFL Draft, as well as what some returning players might be expected to do in '22.
news

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

The Patriots face a difficult decision with J.C. Jackson but might be better off letting him go.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with quarterbacks.
news

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

With the NFL's announcement of 2022's international host teams, the Patriots' chances of playing outside of the United States have narrowed.
news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared his thoughts on where the Patriots stand as the Scouting Combine arrives.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for the free agency frenzy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

Analysis: Van Noy's release shines light on young LBs

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

5 Patriots takeaways from Scouting Combine

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.

Which DBs from 2022 draft class will make immediate impact in NFL?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Andrew Hawkins discuss which defensive backs from the 2022 NFL Draft class will make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Daniel Jeremiah's final takeaways from 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offers his final takeaways from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with thoughts on the individual performances from Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Top 10 Fastest 40 Yard Dashes

No Description

Rapoport: Patriots not expected to franchise tag J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest on the New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Press Pass: NFL prospects discuss their connections to the Patriots

At the NFL Combine, several prospects were asked about their connections to the Patriots and players Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising