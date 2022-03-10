Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Analysis: Van Noy's release shines light on young LBs

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

5 Patriots takeaways from Scouting Combine

Robert Kraft to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Top cornerback prospect calls Patriots defense "a lot of fun"

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

Mar 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Devin-McCourty-EJA
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with safeties.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

Devin McCourty

OTHER NOTABLE NFL FREE AGENTS

Duron Harmon (Atlanta Falcons), Tashaun Gipson (Chicago Bears), Jessie Bates (Cincinnati Bengals, franchise tagged), Kareem Jackson (Denver Broncos), Justin Reid (Houston Texans), Tyrann Mathieu (Kansas City Chiefs), Xavier Woods (Minnesota Vikings), Marcus Williams (New Orleans Saints), Jabrill Peppers (New York Giants), Marcus Maye (New York Jets), Anthony Harris (Philadelphia Eagles), Terrell Edmunds (Pittsburgh Steelers), Quandre Diggs (Seattle Seahawks), Jordan Whitehead (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Bobby McCain (Washington Commanders)

POSSIBLE PATRIOTS

McCourty, Harmon, Mathieu, Peppers, Maye, Edmunds, McCain, DeAndre Houston-Carson (Chicago Bears), Ronnie Harrison (Cleveland Browns), Tracy Walker (Detroit Lions), Terrence Brooks (Houston Texans), Nate Ebner (New York Giants)

ANALYSIS

Obviously, the name that sticks out in this group is McCourty, New England's longtime defensive co-captain and emotional leader of the group on and off the field. As of this posting, media reports suggest the safety, who'll turn 35 during the preseason, plans to continue playing in 2022, but whether that's in New England or elsewhere remains to be seen. Should he elect to stay with the Patriots, he'd no doubt be an integral part of the secondary, even with veteran Adrian Phillips and emerging star Kyle Dugger taking on more of a role back there.

If, on the other hand, New England goes in another direction, Mathieu would be an attention-grabbing name, but as such, he might be too expensive a signing given New England's limited resources this year. Perhaps they'd look to a more affordable, yet still talented player coming off an injury, such as Peppers (age 26, coming off ACL and ankle problems) or Maye (29, Achilles).

Experienced, though somewhat under-the-radar players like Edmunds, Harrison, and Walker could be considerations. The 28-year-old McCain, a former Miami Dolphin, is an intriguing one to watch, given his position versatility and proven ability against the Patriots in the past.

Of course, it would also be very Patriot-like for New England to bring back former players like Harmon, Brooks, or Ebner, all of whom would transition seamlessly back into the system.

Related Content

news

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the wide receivers.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for the free agency frenzy

Patriots fans want to know who stood out at the NFL's Scouting Combine and how the Patriots will attack free agency, which opens next week.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the offensive line.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the running backs.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the linebackers.
news

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

NFL life in 2022 looks like it's getting back to normal following two years of pandemic-related restrictions.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the defensive line.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with tight ends.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

In this week's mailbag, fans are curious about all things offseason-related, including what the Patriots might do in free agency and the NFL Draft, as well as what some returning players might be expected to do in '22.
news

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

The Patriots face a difficult decision with J.C. Jackson but might be better off letting him go.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

Mac Jones walks grounds at The Players Championship while home in Jacksonville

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.

Which DBs from 2022 draft class will make immediate impact in NFL?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Andrew Hawkins discuss which defensive backs from the 2022 NFL Draft class will make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Daniel Jeremiah's final takeaways from 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offers his final takeaways from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with thoughts on the individual performances from Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Top 10 Fastest 40 Yard Dashes

No Description

Rapoport: Patriots not expected to franchise tag J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest on the New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Press Pass: NFL prospects discuss their connections to the Patriots

At the NFL Combine, several prospects were asked about their connections to the Patriots and players Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising