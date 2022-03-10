2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

Obviously, the name that sticks out in this group is McCourty, New England's longtime defensive co-captain and emotional leader of the group on and off the field. As of this posting, media reports suggest the safety, who'll turn 35 during the preseason, plans to continue playing in 2022, but whether that's in New England or elsewhere remains to be seen. Should he elect to stay with the Patriots, he'd no doubt be an integral part of the secondary, even with veteran Adrian Phillips and emerging star Kyle Dugger taking on more of a role back there.

If, on the other hand, New England goes in another direction, Mathieu would be an attention-grabbing name, but as such, he might be too expensive a signing given New England's limited resources this year. Perhaps they'd look to a more affordable, yet still talented player coming off an injury, such as Peppers (age 26, coming off ACL and ankle problems) or Maye (29, Achilles).

Experienced, though somewhat under-the-radar players like Edmunds, Harrison, and Walker could be considerations. The 28-year-old McCain, a former Miami Dolphin, is an intriguing one to watch, given his position versatility and proven ability against the Patriots in the past.