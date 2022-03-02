2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with tight ends.
PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS
Troy Fumagalli
OTHER NOTABLE NFL FREE AGENTS
Zach Ertz (Arizona Cardinals), Hayden Hurst (Atlanta Falcons), David Njoku (Cleveland Browns), Mike Gesicki (Miami Dolphins), Eric Ebron (Pittsburgh Steelers), Gerald Everett (Seattle Seahawks)
POSSIBLE PATRIOTS
Ertz, Njoku, Everett
ANALYSIS
As was the case a year ago at this time, the tight end market is a talented crop brimming with recognizable names, including Rob Gronkowski, yet again. But after investing considerably in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in 2021, it might be asking too much for New England to dip its toes again in the tight end pool.
Were they to do so, though, any number of the players on this year's list would be intriguing additions to the Patriots' offense. Everett (age 27) impressed during the Rams' victory over New England in 2020, which could make him an attractive consideration. The Patriots might also be tempted to weaken their AFC East rival Dolphins by making a play for Gesicki, a player entering his prime, but again, the price tag for any of this year's tight ends might be too rich for New England's blood after what they paid out last season.
For those who may not recognize Fumagalli's name, he bounced around the league beginning in 2018 before joining the Patriots in late May 2021. After he suffered an injury during joint practices with the Eagles last August, the Patriots waived him, but he went unclaimed and reverted to New England's injured reserve list, where he remained for the duration of 2021.