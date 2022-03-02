Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Mar 02, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Erik Scalavino

Tight End David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns.
Tight End David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns.

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with tight ends.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

Troy Fumagalli

OTHER NOTABLE NFL FREE AGENTS

Zach Ertz (Arizona Cardinals), Hayden Hurst (Atlanta Falcons), David Njoku (Cleveland Browns), Mike Gesicki (Miami Dolphins), Eric Ebron (Pittsburgh Steelers), Gerald Everett (Seattle Seahawks)

POSSIBLE PATRIOTS

Ertz, Njoku, Everett

ANALYSIS

As was the case a year ago at this time, the tight end market is a talented crop brimming with recognizable names, including Rob Gronkowski, yet again. But after investing considerably in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in 2021, it might be asking too much for New England to dip its toes again in the tight end pool.

Were they to do so, though, any number of the players on this year's list would be intriguing additions to the Patriots' offense. Everett (age 27) impressed during the Rams' victory over New England in 2020, which could make him an attractive consideration. The Patriots might also be tempted to weaken their AFC East rival Dolphins by making a play for Gesicki, a player entering his prime, but again, the price tag for any of this year's tight ends might be too rich for New England's blood after what they paid out last season.

For those who may not recognize Fumagalli's name, he bounced around the league beginning in 2018 before joining the Patriots in late May 2021. After he suffered an injury during joint practices with the Eagles last August, the Patriots waived him, but he went unclaimed and reverted to New England's injured reserve list, where he remained for the duration of 2021.

