2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

As was the case a year ago at this time, the tight end market is a talented crop brimming with recognizable names, including Rob Gronkowski, yet again. But after investing considerably in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in 2021, it might be asking too much for New England to dip its toes again in the tight end pool.

Were they to do so, though, any number of the players on this year's list would be intriguing additions to the Patriots' offense. Everett (age 27) impressed during the Rams' victory over New England in 2020, which could make him an attractive consideration. The Patriots might also be tempted to weaken their AFC East rival Dolphins by making a play for Gesicki, a player entering his prime, but again, the price tag for any of this year's tight ends might be too rich for New England's blood after what they paid out last season.