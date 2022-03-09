Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Mar 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Analysis: Van Noy's release shines light on young LBs

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

5 Patriots takeaways from Scouting Combine

Robert Kraft to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Top cornerback prospect calls Patriots defense "a lot of fun"

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Mar 09, 2022 at 04:39 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

From left to right: Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (96), Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) and Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman (27)
AP Photos
From left to right: Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (96), Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) and Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman (27)

Last offseason, there was a bit of a reunion party in New England, as the Patriots brought back some familiar faces in free agency like Ted Karras, Trent Brown and Kyle Van Noy. All three were easy fits with their old teams and all made sizable contributions during the 2021 season.

Though New England probably won't go on the same kind of spending spree during free agency in 2022, there are once again a collection of former Patriots set to hit the open market that could make sense to bring back into the fold. With a number of significant holes on the roster, including three left by Karras, Brown and Van Noy, the Patriots could tap some familiar faces to fill them.

Here's a rundown of former Pats that could be available starting next week and how much sense a reunion would make in each case.

Chandler Jones, EDGE

Age: 32, 2021 stats: 15 games played, 10.5 sacks

Since departing the Patriots for Arizona in 2016, Jones has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL, logging 71.5 sacks in six years. Jones was always an interesting schematic fit in New England, and while his 36 sacks in four seasons with the Pats are still excellent, his game hit new levels in Arizona. There's no question the Patriots could use some impact players in their front seven, but given Jones' age and likely cost, it's hard to see New England overextending themselves for a return.

Nate Solder, OT

Age: 34 in March, 2021 stats: 16 games played at RT, Ranked 69th-of-83 qualifying tackles by PFF

Solder has been durable in three seasons with the Giants, not missing a single game, but has been moved from the left side to the right and had seen his PFF grades decline in each season. With right tackle Trent Brown set for free agency, Solder could be an affordable stop gap on the right side or as a third tackle, depending on how the team feels about Michael Onwenu. At almost 34, Solder would do little to solve the team's long term questions at tackle, with left tackle Isaiah Wynn due for free agency in 2023, but he would provide a baseline level of depth and stability.

Akiem Hicks, DT

Age: 32, 2021 stats: 9 games played, 3.5 sacks

Hicks had an intriguing seven games with the Patriots in 2015 before departing via free agency to the Bears, where he's gone on to put up 31 sacks in six seasons. Many were disappointed the Patriots allowed him to get away in the first place, as his disruptive ways along the defensive line were notable. While the defense could always use a player like Hicks, the development of Christian Barmore and the bevy of existing veterans within the d-line group probably means Hicks would be a long shot to come back.

Jacoby Brissett, QB

Age: 29, 2021 Stats: 5 GS, 2-3 record, 5 TD, 4 INT

Since being traded to Indy in 2017, Brissett has been a valuable spot starter and situational quarterback for both the Colts and Dolphins. Last year, reunited with former Patriots coach Brian Flores in Miami, Brissett started five games filling in for Tua Tagovailoa and once again held the fort as he did with Indy. His 7-8 2019 season where he threw 18 touchdowns and just six interceptions remains a highwater mark and why Brissett is likely to score another open-market contract this year. With Jarrett Stidham entering his final year and plenty of speculation about Brian Hoyer either returning or becoming a coach with the team, it would appear the situation behind Mac Jones is under control. Still, Brissett offers backup starting upside that Stidham and Hoyer might not.

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR/RB/KOR

Age: 31 in March, 2021 Stats: 618 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 548 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns

After emerging as a rushing threat with the Patriots in 2017, Patterson put it all together in 2021 in Atlanta with 11 total touchdowns and over 1,000 all-purpose yards, while he also remains one of the more dangerous kickoff returners in the league. There's always a way to picture such a versatile player back in New England, but how exactly he would mesh with the current crop of backs and receivers is tougher to discern. There are needs at both positions but Patterson wouldn't clearly check them off.

Darryl Roberts, CB

Age: 31, 2021 stats: 6 GP for WAS

The Patriots drafted Roberts in 2015's seventh round and he showed some promise as a man coverage corner in training camp before ending up in Injured Reserve for the year. Waived at the end of 2016's camp, the Jets picked Roberts up and he went on to start 24 games over three seasons for them. Since then he started five games for Detroit in 2020 under Matt Patricia, and then three games this past season in Washington. With major cornerback concerns and a lack of man coverage corners across the league, it wouldn't be surprising to see Roberts as a depth addition. He would be affordable and provide some insurance for a group that is extremely thin heading into the start of free agency. He's played nearly 3,000 NFL snaps.

Related Links

Keion Crossen, CB

Age: 26 in April, 2021 Stats: 76 percent of special teams snaps for NYG

Like Roberts, Crossen was a seventh-round pick by the Patriots but he did contribute during his rookie season in 2018, playing 39 defensive snaps and 113 special teams snaps over the course of playing 11 games. He was traded to the Texans in 2019, where he maxed out playing 28 percent of the defensive snaps. But special teams have been where Crossen has made his biggest contributions. With the return of Joe Judge, Crossen could return for a special teams role, but it's hard to see him being much of a factor at cornerback, even if he's still just going to be 26 years old this season.

Justin Coleman

Age: 29 in March, 2021 Stats: 16 GP for Miami, 2 INT

Another former Patriot castoff corner, Coleman went back and forth between New England and Seattle early in his career as a hard-hitting slot cornerback. He joined Matt Patricia in Detroit in 2019 and then joined Brian Flores in Miami in 2021 as former Patriots coaches continued to tap Coleman's skillset. If he could play outside Coleman might be more of a slam dunk return but with Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant in place, the team is fairly well set for inside corners. Still, he's a tough matchup piece with good experience who could be useful. It's hard to rule any cornerbacks out, especially if they're experienced with the Patriots' system and can play man defense like Coleman can.

Wait and See: Trey Flowers

Age: 28, 2021 Stats: 6 GP, 1.5 sacks

Though technically not a free agent, there's been plenty of speculation that Flowers could find himself a cap casualty which might open the door for a reunion in New England. He was given a huge contract when Matt Patricia went to the Lions, but his production and health have tapered off over his three seasons there. With a need along the edge, it's easy to see why the Patriots would want Flowers back and how much they could use him. Of all the reunions, this is one that would make the most sense.

Too Soon: Rob Gronkowski, Sony Michel, Stephon Gilmore

Yes, Gronk, Sony and Steph are all free agents, but it's probably safe to cross any potential returns to New England off the list at this point.

Related Content

news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the wide receivers.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for the free agency frenzy

Patriots fans want to know who stood out at the NFL's Scouting Combine and how the Patriots will attack free agency, which opens next week.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the offensive line.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the running backs.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the linebackers.
news

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

NFL life in 2022 looks like it's getting back to normal following two years of pandemic-related restrictions.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the defensive line.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with tight ends.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

In this week's mailbag, fans are curious about all things offseason-related, including what the Patriots might do in free agency and the NFL Draft, as well as what some returning players might be expected to do in '22.
news

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

The Patriots face a difficult decision with J.C. Jackson but might be better off letting him go.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with quarterbacks.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones walks grounds at The Players Championship while home in Jacksonville

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for the free agency frenzy

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.

Which DBs from 2022 draft class will make immediate impact in NFL?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Andrew Hawkins discuss which defensive backs from the 2022 NFL Draft class will make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Daniel Jeremiah's final takeaways from 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offers his final takeaways from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with thoughts on the individual performances from Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Top 10 Fastest 40 Yard Dashes

No Description

Rapoport: Patriots not expected to franchise tag J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest on the New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Press Pass: NFL prospects discuss their connections to the Patriots

At the NFL Combine, several prospects were asked about their connections to the Patriots and players Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising