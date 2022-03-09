Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Keion Crossen, CB

Age: 26 in April, 2021 Stats: 76 percent of special teams snaps for NYG

Like Roberts, Crossen was a seventh-round pick by the Patriots but he did contribute during his rookie season in 2018, playing 39 defensive snaps and 113 special teams snaps over the course of playing 11 games. He was traded to the Texans in 2019, where he maxed out playing 28 percent of the defensive snaps. But special teams have been where Crossen has made his biggest contributions. With the return of Joe Judge, Crossen could return for a special teams role, but it's hard to see him being much of a factor at cornerback, even if he's still just going to be 26 years old this season.

Justin Coleman

Age: 29 in March, 2021 Stats: 16 GP for Miami, 2 INT

Another former Patriot castoff corner, Coleman went back and forth between New England and Seattle early in his career as a hard-hitting slot cornerback. He joined Matt Patricia in Detroit in 2019 and then joined Brian Flores in Miami in 2021 as former Patriots coaches continued to tap Coleman's skillset. If he could play outside Coleman might be more of a slam dunk return but with Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant in place, the team is fairly well set for inside corners. Still, he's a tough matchup piece with good experience who could be useful. It's hard to rule any cornerbacks out, especially if they're experienced with the Patriots' system and can play man defense like Coleman can.

Wait and See: Trey Flowers

Age: 28, 2021 Stats: 6 GP, 1.5 sacks

Though technically not a free agent, there's been plenty of speculation that Flowers could find himself a cap casualty which might open the door for a reunion in New England. He was given a huge contract when Matt Patricia went to the Lions, but his production and health have tapered off over his three seasons there. With a need along the edge, it's easy to see why the Patriots would want Flowers back and how much they could use him. Of all the reunions, this is one that would make the most sense.

Too Soon: Rob Gronkowski, Sony Michel, Stephon Gilmore