Patriots Roster Rundown

Linebacker

Matthew Judon (signed through 2024) – The Patriots big-money free agent signee got off to a great start before tailing off badly in the second half. His cap hit rises to $16.5 million in 2022 so Belichick better hop the first half is more indicative of Judon's ability.

Dont'a Hightower (pending unrestrictive free agent) – The veteran enters free agency coming off a quiet season and will be 32 in March. His great career with the Patriots may have come to an end.

Kyle Van Noy (signed through 2022) – Van Noy got off to a slow start, then caught fire in the middle of the season before tailing off again toward the end. His cap hit will be almost $7.5 million so he will likely need to rework his deal to stay.

Ja'Whaun Bentley (pending unrestricted free agent) – Bentley had his moments in 2021 showing the ability to stop the run while providing occasional pressure as a blitzer. He won't likely break the bank in free agency and could return.

Jamie Collins (pending unrestricted free agent) – Collins' third stint with the Patriots was not as productive as the first two. He is unlikely to return as the team needs some youth at the position.

Josh Uche (signed through 2023) – Uche was the talk of town during training camp but never really established himself as a regular contributor. He'll get another chance to do so in Year 3.

Chase Winovich (signed through 2022) – Winovich has occasionally flashed as a pass rusher but can't seem to find a regular role. He could be in line for a change of scenery next season as he doesn't appear to fit into Belichick's plans.

Ronnie Perkins (signed through 2024) – Rookie third-round pick never got a chance to prove his worth as he sent the season on the inactive list. A year in the offseason program should provide some clarity on his outlook for the future.

Harvey Langi (pending unrestricted free agent) – Langi filled roles on special teams before landing on IR to close the season. He could be back as a depth piece depending on his options.

Jahlani Tavai (signed through 2022) – Tavai provided some depth on defense while playing special teams, roles he could fill once again next season.

Anfernee Jennings (signed through 2023) – Jennings has yet to create any momentum in his two years with the Patriots, landing on IR for the entire 2021 campaign. Assuming he's healthy he'll get a chance to find a role with a strong offseason.

Cameron McGrone (signed through 2024) – McGrone was drafted with a torn ACL so Belichick knew it would be a red-shirt season for the fifth-round pick. With some turnover expected at the position, McGrone could be a key factor in 2021.

Raekwon McMillan (signed through 2022) – McMillan appeared to have a roster spot during camp before going down with a torn ACL. The team re-signed him nonetheless and will look for him to fill a role on defense and special teams in 2022.

Terez Hall (exclusive rights free agent) – Hall missed the year while on PUP and therefore did not accrue a season. The Patriots own his rights and he has the potential to fill a role at linebacker.