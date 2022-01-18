Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

NFL Draft Stage - AP Photo
AP Photo by Ben Liebenberg
An overall, general view of the stage is seen as the New England Patriots announce a pick during the 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre on Friday, April 29, 2016 in Chicago.

The Patriots have locked themselves into the 21st overall pick in this spring's NFL Entry Draft as more teams have sealed up their slots after the Wild Card round. Former Patriots picks at the 21st overall spot include Chandler Jones (2012), Laurence Maroney (2006), Vince Wilfork (2004) and Daniel Graham (2002).

NFL.com lists the Patriots needs as defensive back, linebacker and wide receiver, writing:

The Patriots' defense could be gutted from linebacker to the secondary by free agency. Unless the club manages to retain some key names -- CB J.C. Jackson and LB Ja'Whaun Bentley among them -- their draft needs will be fairly clear.

The rest of the draft order will be revealed at the conclusion of the playoffs and later in the spring when compensatory picks are awarded. Currently, the Patriots are expected to have six total picks:

  • 1st round, 21st overall
  • 2nd round
  • 3rd round
  • 4th round
  • 6th round (from LA Rams/Sony Michel)
  • 6th round

The full current draft order is as follows, with the eight draft slots of the remaining teams in the playoffs still to be determined:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. New York Jets
  11. Washington Football Team
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles
  16. Philadelphia Eagles
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys

Presented by

Presented by

