Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

The Patriots have locked themselves into the 21st overall pick in this spring's NFL Entry Draft as more teams have sealed up their slots after the Wild Card round. Former Patriots picks at the 21st overall spot include Chandler Jones (2012), Laurence Maroney (2006), Vince Wilfork (2004) and Daniel Graham (2002).

NFL.com lists the Patriots needs as defensive back, linebacker and wide receiver, writing:

The Patriots' defense could be gutted from linebacker to the secondary by free agency. Unless the club manages to retain some key names -- CB J.C. Jackson and LB Ja'Whaun Bentley among them -- their draft needs will be fairly clear.

The rest of the draft order will be revealed at the conclusion of the playoffs and later in the spring when compensatory picks are awarded. Currently, the Patriots are expected to have six total picks:

1st round, 21st overall

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

6th round (from LA Rams/Sony Michel)

6th round

The full current draft order is as follows, with the eight draft slots of the remaining teams in the playoffs still to be determined: