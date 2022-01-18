Official website of the New England Patriots

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Jan 18, 2022 at 01:33 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft where New England holds the 21st pick.

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5).
AP Photo by Michael Conroy
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5).

EXPERT: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports Writer

PICK: GEORGE KARLAFTIS, DE, PURDUE

LAST UPDATED: January 17

Wilson's Analysis:
"Matt Judon had a strong Year 1 in New England but Karlaftis would add another dimension to the defensive line. Injuries and the pandemic saw him play limited snaps in '20 but Karlaftis was nearly impossible to stop in '19 when he recorded 17 TFLs and had 7.5 sacks, and in 12 games this past season he logged 10 TFLs, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles."

Click here for Ryan Wilson's full mock draft.

Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (5).
AP Photo by John Raoux
Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (5).

EXPERT: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports NFL Writer

PICK: KAIIR ELAM, CB, FLORIDA

LAST UPDATED: January 13

Trapasso's Analysis:
"Elam is a long press man specialist, perfect for Bill Belichick's defense."

Click here for Chris Trapasso's full mock draft.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) .
AP Photo by Jeff Dean
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) .

EXPERT: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports NFL Draft Writer

PICK: AHMAD GARDNER CB, CINCINNATI

LAST UPDATED: January 13

Edward's Analysis:
"Bill Belichick values a lockdown man coverage corner as well as depth in the secondary. Check and check. Gardner is a physical player who will bring a competitive spirit to the defense and frustrate wide receivers."

Click here for Josh Edwards full mock draft.

San Diego State defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (99).
AP Photo by Ashley Landis
San Diego State defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (99).

EXPERT: Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports Analyst

PICK: CAMERON THOMAS, DE, SAN DIEGO STATE

LAST UPDATED: January 13

McIntyre's Analysis:
"Bill Belichick is building a formidable front, with Christian Barmore looking like a star, joining the team's sack leader, Matthew Judon. Thomas will be another nasty defender in the trenches who can chase Josh Allen around for a decade."

Click here for Jason McIntyre's full mock draft.

Penn State WR Jahan Dotson (5).
AP Photo by Al Goldis
Penn State WR Jahan Dotson (5).

EXPERT: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

PICK: JAHAN DOTSON, WR, PENN STATE

LAST UPDATED: January 10

Renner's Analysis:
"Dotson enjoyed a monster 91-catch, 1,182-yard, 12-score 2021 campaign, and there's no telling how many yards the shoddy quarterback situation cost him. He's a shifty route-runner with a surprisingly large catch radius for a 5-foot-11 wideout."

Click here for Michael Renner's full mock draft.

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16).
AP Photo by Michael Woods
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16).

EXPERT: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus

PICK: TREYLON BURKS, WR, ARKANSAS

LAST UPDATED: January 17

Gayle's Analysis:
"Burks is built like a taller running back at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. He dominates after the catch and will surprise defensive backs with his speed with and without the ball in his hands. He'll likely assume a slot role at the next level, but he'll still command a lot of attention from the inside. He earned 88.0-plus receiving grades in back-to-back seasons to close out his career at Arkansas."

Click here for Austin Gayle's full mock draft.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17).
AP Photo by John Amis
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17).

EXPERT: Zack Patraw, SI.com

PICK: NAKOBE DEAN, ILB, GEORGIA

LAST UPDATED: January 17

Patraw's Analysis:
"Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became."

Click here for Zack Patraw's full mock draft.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17).
AP Photo by Chris Carlson
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17).

EXPERT: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

PICK: NAKOBE DEAN, ILB, GEORGIA

LAST UPDATED: January 17

Iyer's Analysis:
"The Patriots need to replace middle man Dont'a Hightower, who will become a free agent ahead of his age 32 season. Bill Belichick should love a player who can play anywhere and do anything on the second level and also quickly emerge as a leader, what he was for a dominant Bulldogs defense. Dean can flat-out fly and make a lot of plays from sideline-to-sideline wherever he's lined up."

Click here for Vinnie Iyer's full mock draft.

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1).
AP Photo by Timothy D. Easley
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1).

EXPERT: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com

PICK: WAN'DALE ROBINSON, WR, KENTUCKY

LAST UPDATED: January 12

Cherepinsky's Analysis:
"The Patriots spent lots of money on Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, but they're still really hurting at receiver. Wan'Dale Robinson has game-breaking speed."

Click here for Walter Cherepinsky's full mock draft.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16).
AP Photo by Matthew Hinton
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16).

EXPERT: Todd McShay, ESPN

PICK: TREYLON BURKS, WR, ARKANSAS

LAST UPDATED: December 16

McShay's Analysis:
"New England signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency this year, but it's hard to find a true No. 1 receiver on this roster. To help quarterback Mac Jones continue the impressive start to his career, the Pats should give him a big target outside who can come down with anything. That's Burks, who is 6-foot-3 and can adjust to off-target throws and pluck them out of the air. He isn't a burner, but he is a savvy route runner with 11 touchdown catches this season."

Click here for Todd McShay's full mock draft.

Latest News

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots sign six players to future contracts

Notebook: Pats players close the book on 2021

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 1/17: "I feel like a much better player, a much better man"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Ted Karras 1/17: "We are all going to have to get back to work"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 1/17: "There are a lot of things that we have learned from"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Hunter Henry 1/17: "The biggest thing from this is how we grow, how we learn from this"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Bill Belichick on the offseason: "We will evaluate everything we do"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
In Case You Missed It

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Longtime Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is playing like a much younger man in 2021, with the statistics to back it up, after switching from jersey number 38 to 25 in honor of his ailing grandfather. 

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
