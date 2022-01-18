2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft where New England holds the 21st pick.
EXPERT: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports Writer
PICK: GEORGE KARLAFTIS, DE, PURDUE
LAST UPDATED: January 17
Wilson's Analysis:
"Matt Judon had a strong Year 1 in New England but Karlaftis would add another dimension to the defensive line. Injuries and the pandemic saw him play limited snaps in '20 but Karlaftis was nearly impossible to stop in '19 when he recorded 17 TFLs and had 7.5 sacks, and in 12 games this past season he logged 10 TFLs, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles."
EXPERT: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports NFL Writer
PICK: KAIIR ELAM, CB, FLORIDA
LAST UPDATED: January 13
Trapasso's Analysis:
"Elam is a long press man specialist, perfect for Bill Belichick's defense."
EXPERT: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports NFL Draft Writer
PICK: AHMAD GARDNER CB, CINCINNATI
LAST UPDATED: January 13
Edward's Analysis:
"Bill Belichick values a lockdown man coverage corner as well as depth in the secondary. Check and check. Gardner is a physical player who will bring a competitive spirit to the defense and frustrate wide receivers."
EXPERT: Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports Analyst
PICK: CAMERON THOMAS, DE, SAN DIEGO STATE
LAST UPDATED: January 13
McIntyre's Analysis:
"Bill Belichick is building a formidable front, with Christian Barmore looking like a star, joining the team's sack leader, Matthew Judon. Thomas will be another nasty defender in the trenches who can chase Josh Allen around for a decade."
EXPERT: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
PICK: JAHAN DOTSON, WR, PENN STATE
LAST UPDATED: January 10
Renner's Analysis:
"Dotson enjoyed a monster 91-catch, 1,182-yard, 12-score 2021 campaign, and there's no telling how many yards the shoddy quarterback situation cost him. He's a shifty route-runner with a surprisingly large catch radius for a 5-foot-11 wideout."
EXPERT: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus
PICK: TREYLON BURKS, WR, ARKANSAS
LAST UPDATED: January 17
Gayle's Analysis:
"Burks is built like a taller running back at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. He dominates after the catch and will surprise defensive backs with his speed with and without the ball in his hands. He'll likely assume a slot role at the next level, but he'll still command a lot of attention from the inside. He earned 88.0-plus receiving grades in back-to-back seasons to close out his career at Arkansas."
EXPERT: Zack Patraw, SI.com
PICK: NAKOBE DEAN, ILB, GEORGIA
LAST UPDATED: January 17
Patraw's Analysis:
"Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became."
EXPERT: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
PICK: NAKOBE DEAN, ILB, GEORGIA
LAST UPDATED: January 17
Iyer's Analysis:
"The Patriots need to replace middle man Dont'a Hightower, who will become a free agent ahead of his age 32 season. Bill Belichick should love a player who can play anywhere and do anything on the second level and also quickly emerge as a leader, what he was for a dominant Bulldogs defense. Dean can flat-out fly and make a lot of plays from sideline-to-sideline wherever he's lined up."
EXPERT: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
PICK: WAN'DALE ROBINSON, WR, KENTUCKY
LAST UPDATED: January 12
Cherepinsky's Analysis:
"The Patriots spent lots of money on Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, but they're still really hurting at receiver. Wan'Dale Robinson has game-breaking speed."
EXPERT: Todd McShay, ESPN
PICK: TREYLON BURKS, WR, ARKANSAS
LAST UPDATED: December 16
McShay's Analysis:
"New England signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency this year, but it's hard to find a true No. 1 receiver on this roster. To help quarterback Mac Jones continue the impressive start to his career, the Pats should give him a big target outside who can come down with anything. That's Burks, who is 6-foot-3 and can adjust to off-target throws and pluck them out of the air. He isn't a burner, but he is a savvy route runner with 11 touchdown catches this season."
