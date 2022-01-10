Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

All three of the remaining opponents are slotted in part based on the final division standings of 2021. Thus, we had to wait until Week 18 completely wrapped up before knowing for certain which teams they'd be.

What we already knew was that two of the three final Patriots opponents of 2022 would come from each of the two AFC divisions that New England doesn't face in their entirety. In this case, that's the South and West, and the venues from three years ago will flip-flop.

As a result, in 2022, the Patriots will host (because they played in Houston in 2019) their AFC South opponent, the second-place Indianapolis Colts and travel (since Kansas City came to Gillette in 2019) to face their West opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders. This will mark New England's first-ever trip to Las Vegas, which kicked its way into the playoffs with an overtime thriller over the Chargers. Had the Chargers won that game, the Patriots would have been headed to L.A. in 2022.

Finally, with the advent of a 17th game on the regular season schedule this past season, that spot is the third and final TBD matchup and also subject to the rotating schedule formula. For the Patriots, the opponent will always come from the NFC, with the division and location changing from year to year.

In 2022, the Patriots are the road team for the 17th game and will visit the playoff-bound Arizona Cardinals, who finished in second place in the NFC West, the same position in their division as New England did in the AFC East. The Patriots last paid a visit to Phoenix in 2016.