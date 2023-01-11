Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Jan 11 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Rhamondre Stevenson slithers through a seam for 18-yard run with powerful ending

Mac Jones shows patience in pocket with 2-yard TD throw to DeVante Parker

Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of season on lasso-style takedown

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Jan 11, 2023 at 12:22 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL

Staff

nfl-football-adler-wm
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Here's a quick look at some important dates on the Patriots / NFL calendar. All dates are subject to change.

2023

JANUARY

January 7

  • A claiming period of 24 hours shall be in effect for any waivers requested during the period from the Saturday of the final regular season weekend through the conclusion of the final postseason game, except for waiver requests on Friday and Saturday of each week, which shall expire at 4:00 p.m. (New York time), on the following Monday.
    Assignment of player contracts will be deferred until the first business day after the Pro Bowl or the Super Bowl, whichever occurs later.
    Terminations of player contracts will occur at the expiration of the claiming period.
    A club that is participating in the playoffs may sign players whose contracts have been terminated to its Active / Inactive List, Practice Squad, or Reserve / Future List. A club whose playing season has concluded may sign such players to its Reserve/Future List only.

January 9

  • Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2023 season.
  • Earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the Rookie Contract of a Drafted Rookie who was selected in any round of the 2020 College Draft or any Undrafted Rookie who signed in 2021. Any permissible renegotiated or extended Player Contract will not be considered a Rookie Contract, and will not be subject to the rules that limit Rookie Contracts.
  • Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must provide the Management Council with written notice, signed by the individual club's owner, indicating the amount, if any, of the club's 2022 League Year Salary Cap Room to be credited to the club's 2023 Team Salary.

January 14-16

  • Wild Card Games

January 21-22

  • Divisional Playoff Games.

January 29

  • AFC & NFC Championship Games.

Related Links

January 31

  • Deadline for any player claiming the Extended Injury Protection Benefit for the 2023 season to notify his former Club in writing.

FEBRUARY

February 5

  • Pro Bowl

February 12

  • Super Bowl LVII (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)

February 13

  • Waiver system begins for 2023. A 24-hour claiming period will be in effect through the Friday prior to the last regular season game (waiver requests made on Friday and Saturday of each week will expire at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the following Monday.) Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons whom a club desires to terminate are not subject to the waiver system until after the trading deadline.
  • Beginning the first business day after the Super Bowl through the opening of the first training camp for Rookies in 2023, clubs must report all tryouts and visits to the League office; however, such transactions will not be reported to other clubs.

February 21

  • Beginning this date through 4:00 p.m. (New York time) on March 7 clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

February 28 - March 6

  • NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN)

MARCH

March 7

  • Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
  • College Pro Days Begin. Workouts of a school's Pro Day-eligible players with players outside of the scheduled Pro Day activities are prohibited. Private dinners, meetings, interviews are permitted.

March 7 - April 19

  • Draft-Eligible Facility Visits Begin. Clubs permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on- field workouts.

March 7 - April 26

Video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players begin. Three video or telephone interviews per player; no longer than one hour in length.

March 8 - 9

  • Deadline for clubs (60 day after final regular season game) to conduct physical examinations pursuant to CBA Article 45, Section 7(a) for players claiming the Extended Injury Protection Benefit for the 2023 season.

March 13 - 15

  • Negotiation Period. During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.
    During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the Head Coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. No prospective Unrestricted Free Agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

March 15

  • End/Start of League Year. Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must exercise options for 2023 on all players who have option clauses in their 2022 contracts.
  • Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit Qualifying Offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.
  • Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit a Minimum Salary Tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2022 contracts who have fewer than three Accrued Seasons of free agency credit.
  • Top 51 Rule is in effect. All clubs must be under the 2023 Salary Cap prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time. All 2022 NFL player contracts will expire at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
  • The 2023 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
  • The first day of the 2023 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15.
  • Trading period for 2023. Trading begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2022 contracts.
  • Commencing at 4:00 p.m., New York time, Clubs may designate up to two Player Contracts that, if terminated on or prior to June 1, 2023, and if not renegotiated after January 9, 2023, shall be treated as if terminated on June 2, subject to the further requirements of CBA Article 13, Section 6(b)(ii)(1).

March 23

  • Deadline for all Clubs to submit their individual lists of Physician-Certified Candidates for the 2023 Extended Injury Protection Benefit.

March 26 - 29

  • Annual League Meeting (The Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ)

March 30

  • Deadline for clubs to meet 2023 funding requirements for guaranteed or deferred compensation in NFL Player Contracts and contracts for non-player Club employees.

APRIL

April 3

  • Clubs that hired a new Head Coach after the end of the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 17

  • Clubs with returning Head Coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 19

  • Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.

April 21

  • Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.

April 26

  • Deadline for Prior Club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents.

April 27

  • Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls), or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 27-29

  • Annual Selection Meeting/NFL Draft (Kansas City, MO)

MAY

May 1

  • Deadline for Prior Club to send "May 1 Tender" to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a Player Contract with a Club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a Player Contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 4:00 p.m., New York time, only with his Prior Club.
  • Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft.

May 5-8 or May 12-15

  • Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 15

  • Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 18-21

  • (Tentative) NFLPA Rookie Premiere, TBD

May 22-24

  • Spring League Meeting, TBD

All dates and times are subject to change.

Related Content

news

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and Project 351, hosted their annual toy drive from Nov-Dec to benefit children in need during the holiday season.

news

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 1

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2022 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

news

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Patriots S Kyle Dugger has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots' 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

news

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-8) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Craig Wrolstad

PFWA Pool Reporter Mike Reiss interviews Referee Craig Wrolstad following the New England Patriots game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

news

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

news

Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

PFWA pool reporter Mike Reiss interviews NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson following the Patriots - Raiders game on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

news

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Josh Uche Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Patriots LB Josh Uche has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Report: Patriots coaching staff to participate in East-West Shrine Bowl

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Cheerleaders Visit Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives for 2023 Calendar Shoot

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Patriots Cheerleaders Shoreline to Sideline Calendar, shot on location at the beautiful Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusives in Aruba.

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 23-35 loss against the Buffalo Bills on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

In this segment of "NFL Films Presents," Charissa Thompson sits down with recently retired New England Patriots coaches Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears.

Matt Judon's top plays 2022 season

Watch New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon's top plays during the NFL 2022 season.

Marcus Jones' top plays 2022 season

Watch New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones' top plays during 2022 season.

Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays 2022 season

Watch New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays during 2022 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising