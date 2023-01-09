Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

Jan 08, 2023 at 08:46 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

NFL-Draft-2021-Stage---AP_21120755508111
AP Photo by Ben Liebenberg

With the NFL wrapping up the final week of the 2022 regular season the initial picks in the 2023 NFL Entry Draft have been slotted and the Patriots, finishing with an 8-9 record, have secured the 14th overall pick.

This is the highest the Pats have selected since 2008, when they used the 10th overall pick on linebacker and current inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. In 2021 they selected quarterback Mac Jones just one pick later at 15th overall.

The Patriots are expected to have 11 picks in this year's draft, a number that includes three potential compensatory picks resulting from the departures of J.C. Jackson, Ted Karras and Brandon Bolden. All three received significant contracts and played significant roles for their new teams.

With that kind of draft capital, along with the weight of the 14th overall selection, the Patriots should be able to make any moves up the board that they see fit.

The Patriots projected current draft capital includes:

  • 1st round, 14th overall
  • 2nd round
  • 3rd round (via CAR)
  • 4th round
  • 4th round (Comp. Projected - Jackson)
  • 4th round (via LAR/Sony Michel)
  • 5th round (Comp. Projected - Karras)
  • 6th round
  • 6th round (via CAR/Gilmore)
  • 6th round (via LVR/Stidham)
  • 7th round (Comp. Projected - Bolden)

Recent Patriots First-Round Draft History:

  • 2022: 1st round/29th overall - Cole Strange, G
  • 2021: 1st round, 15th overall - Mac Jones, QB
  • 2020: No first-round selection
  • 2019: 1st round, 32nd overall - N'Keal Harry, WR
  • 2018: 1st round, 23rd overall - Isaiah Wynn, OL
  • 2018: 1st round, 31st overall - Sony Michel, RB

