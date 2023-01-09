Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

With the NFL wrapping up the final week of the 2022 regular season the initial picks in the 2023 NFL Entry Draft have been slotted and the Patriots, finishing with an 8-9 record, have secured the 14th overall pick.

This is the highest the Pats have selected since 2008, when they used the 10th overall pick on linebacker and current inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. In 2021 they selected quarterback Mac Jones just one pick later at 15th overall.

The Patriots are expected to have 11 picks in this year's draft, a number that includes three potential compensatory picks resulting from the departures of J.C. Jackson, Ted Karras and Brandon Bolden. All three received significant contracts and played significant roles for their new teams.

With that kind of draft capital, along with the weight of the 14th overall selection, the Patriots should be able to make any moves up the board that they see fit.

The Patriots projected current draft capital includes:

1st round, 14th overall

2nd round

3rd round (via CAR)

4th round

4th round (Comp. Projected - Jackson)

4th round (via LAR/Sony Michel)

5th round (Comp. Projected - Karras)

6th round

6th round (via CAR/Gilmore)

6th round (via LVR/Stidham)

7th round (Comp. Projected - Bolden)

Recent Patriots First-Round Draft History: