New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced their full 2022 season schedule tonight. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including a Thanksgiving night game at the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Patriots will play on Thanksgiving for the sixth time. New England last played on Thanksgiving on Nov. 22, 2012 when they won at the New York Jets, 49-19. It will be the fifth time that the Patriots will play on Thanksgiving since the 2000 season.

In addition to the Thanksgiving game at Minnesota, the Patriots will host Chicago on Monday Night Football on Oct. 24. Beginning with the Thanksgiving game, the Patriots will play four straight prime-time games for the first time in team history. A week after Thanksgiving, the Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Dec. 1. It will be the first time in team history with back-to-back Thursday games and the third time in team history playing in two Thursday games in the same season. The Patriots played twice on Thursday during the 2015 and 2017 seasons. The Patriots will then travel for their next two prime-time games with Monday Night Football at Arizona on Dec. 12, followed by a Sunday Night Football game at Las Vegas on Dec. 18. In 2007, the Patriots had a stretch of three-straight prime-time games. The last team to play in four straight prime-time games was the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers.

New England will begin the 2022 season when they travel to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1:00 p.m. It will mark the first time since 2016 that the Patriots will open the season on the road. In addition, it will be the third straight year opening the season against the Dolphins. The Patriots opened the 2020 and 2021 seasons at home against Miami. Overall, it is the 11th time the Patriots will open the season against Miami and the first time opening at Miami since the 2014 season. The last time the Patriots opened the season against the same opponent for three straight years was 1981, 1982 and 1983 against the Baltimore Colts.

The Patriots will start the 2022 campaign with two straight road games for the first time since 2014 when the Patriots follow the season-opener with a game at Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 18. It will be the third time since 2000 that the Patriots will open with two consecutive road games. The Patriots also opened with two road games in 2003.

The Patriots home-opener will be on Sept. 25 against the Baltimore Ravens, the first time the Ravens will be the opponent for the home-opener.

Some other highlights to the 2022 schedule include a trip to Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 2, a Saturday game on Christmas Eve at home against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and a New Year's Day game at home against Miami.

The Patriots will close the regular season at Buffalo. The Week 18 game against the Bills will be either on Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8. The date and time of the game will be determined later in the season.

During the 2022 season, the AFC will play nine games on the road for the first time after hosting nine games last season with the addition of a 17th game that began in 2021. New England will square off against six playoff teams from 2021, with games against Arizona, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Las Vegas and Pittsburgh.

In addition to playing each AFC East opponent twice, the Patriots will play one game against each AFC North and NFC North clubs. As the second-place team in the AFC East in 2021, the Patriots will also play the second-place team of the AFC South (Indianapolis), AFC West (Las Vegas) and NFC West (Arizona).