New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

May 12, 2022 at 08:00 PM
New England Patriots

Download / Print Schedule | Sync Schedule to Calendar

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced their full 2022 season schedule tonight. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including a Thanksgiving night game at the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Patriots will play on Thanksgiving for the sixth time. New England last played on Thanksgiving on Nov. 22, 2012 when they won at the New York Jets, 49-19. It will be the fifth time that the Patriots will play on Thanksgiving since the 2000 season.

In addition to the Thanksgiving game at Minnesota, the Patriots will host Chicago on Monday Night Football on Oct. 24. Beginning with the Thanksgiving game, the Patriots will play four straight prime-time games for the first time in team history. A week after Thanksgiving, the Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Dec. 1. It will be the first time in team history with back-to-back Thursday games and the third time in team history playing in two Thursday games in the same season. The Patriots played twice on Thursday during the 2015 and 2017 seasons. The Patriots will then travel for their next two prime-time games with Monday Night Football at Arizona on Dec. 12, followed by a Sunday Night Football game at Las Vegas on Dec. 18. In 2007, the Patriots had a stretch of three-straight prime-time games. The last team to play in four straight prime-time games was the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers.

New England will begin the 2022 season when they travel to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1:00 p.m. It will mark the first time since 2016 that the Patriots will open the season on the road. In addition, it will be the third straight year opening the season against the Dolphins. The Patriots opened the 2020 and 2021 seasons at home against Miami. Overall, it is the 11th time the Patriots will open the season against Miami and the first time opening at Miami since the 2014 season. The last time the Patriots opened the season against the same opponent for three straight years was 1981, 1982 and 1983 against the Baltimore Colts.

The Patriots will start the 2022 campaign with two straight road games for the first time since 2014 when the Patriots follow the season-opener with a game at Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 18. It will be the third time since 2000 that the Patriots will open with two consecutive road games. The Patriots also opened with two road games in 2003.

The Patriots home-opener will be on Sept. 25 against the Baltimore Ravens, the first time the Ravens will be the opponent for the home-opener.

Some other highlights to the 2022 schedule include a trip to Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 2, a Saturday game on Christmas Eve at home against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and a New Year's Day game at home against Miami.

The Patriots will close the regular season at Buffalo. The Week 18 game against the Bills will be either on Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8. The date and time of the game will be determined later in the season.

During the 2022 season, the AFC will play nine games on the road for the first time after hosting nine games last season with the addition of a 17th game that began in 2021. New England will square off against six playoff teams from 2021, with games against Arizona, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Las Vegas and Pittsburgh.

In addition to playing each AFC East opponent twice, the Patriots will play one game against each AFC North and NFC North clubs. As the second-place team in the AFC East in 2021, the Patriots will also play the second-place team of the AFC South (Indianapolis), AFC West (Las Vegas) and NFC West (Arizona).

The Patriots will play their first regular season games in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium and at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. The Patriots played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Super Bowl LII. Head coach Bill Belichick has coached teams that have won in 50 different stadiums, the only coach to reach that mark. The only two stadiums where he hasn't recorded a win are Allegiant Stadium and U.S. Bank Stadium.

PRESEASON NOTES

New England also announced its 2022 preseason pairings tonight with the Patriots hosting the first two games of the preseason. The dates and times of the preseason games will be announced at a later date. In a break from the last 16 years, the Patriots will open the preseason with the New York Giants rather than square off in the preseason finale. After hosting Carolina in Week 2 of the preseason, the Patriots will close the preseason with their first ever trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. The Patriots last faced the Raiders in the preseason in 1995 with a game at Oakland.

2022 PATRIOTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

WEEKDATE/TIMEOPPONENTTV
Preseason Week 1TBDNew York GiantsWBZ / Patriots Preseason Network
Preseason Week 2TBDCarolina PanthersWBZ / Patriots Preseason Network
Preseason Week 3TBDat Las Vegas RaidersWBZ / Patriots Preseason Network

2022 PATRIOTS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENTTIMEAFFILIATENETWORK
Sunday, Sept. 11at Miami Dolphins1:00 p.m.WBZCBS
Sunday, Sept. 18at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 p.m.WBZCBS
Sunday, Sept. 25Baltimore Ravens1:00 p.m.WFXTFOX
Sunday, Oct. 2at Green Bay Packers4:25 p.m.WBZCBS
Sunday, Oct. 9Detroit Lions1:00 p.m.WFXTFOX
Sunday, Oct. 16at Cleveland Browns1:00 p.m.WBZCBS
Monday, Oct. 24Chicago Bears8:15 p.m.WCVBESPN
Sunday, Oct. 30at New York Jets1:00 p.m.WBZCBS
Sunday, Nov. 6Indianapolis Colts1:00 p.m.WBZCBS
BYE WEEK
Sunday, Nov. 20New York Jets1:00 p.m.WBZCBS
Thursday, Nov. 24at Minnesota Vikings8:20 p.m.NBC BostonNBC
Thursday, Dec. 1Buffalo Bills8:15 p.m.TBAAmazon Prime Video
Monday, Dec. 12at Arizona Cardinals8:15 p.m.WCVBESPN
Sunday, Dec. 18at Las Vegas Raiders8:20 p.m.NBC Boston*NBC*
Saturday, Dec. 24Cincinnati Bengals1:00 p.m.WBZCBS
Sunday, Jan. 1Miami Dolphins1:00 p.m.WBZCBS
TBD (January 7 or 8)at Buffalo BillsTBDTBDTBD

Kickoff times for all Sunday games after Week 5 are subject to flex scheduling

Bold indicates nationally televised games.

Download / Print Schedule | Sync Schedule to Calendar

news

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Gino "The Duke" Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots in 1960 and a Patriots Hall of Fame wide receiver and placekicker, passed away this morning at his home with his family. Cappelletti was 89 years old.

news

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

The Globalization Partners Atrium will feature 50,000 square feet of glass-enclosed, year-round hospitality and function spaces.

news

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

The Patriots announced that they have released LB Terez Hall.

news

Patriots Release RB Devine Ozigbo

The Patriots announced that they have released RB Devine Ozigbo.

news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

news

Abbott Lawrence Academy's Shannon Morey Named 2022 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year

Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies, announced that Shannon Morey has been selected as the Massachusetts STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Teacher of the Year by the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

news

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis Jr.

The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed DL Carl Davis Jr. as an unrestricted free agent.

news

New England and Houston trade selection choices

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired a 2022 sixth-round draft pick (183rd overall) and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick (245th overall) in a trade with the Texans.

news

Former Patriots LB Clayton Weishuhn Passed Away

The Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former LB Clayton Weishuhn on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the age of 62.

news

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

news

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

The Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR DeVante Parker in a trade with Miami.

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

MORE LATEST NEWS
Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Ernie Adams reveals the Patriots' 2022 NFL schedule. The former Director of Football Research and pink stripes icon sits back and announces New England's opponents, dates & times for the upcoming season. Full schedule release show airs on NFL Network, 5/12 at 8:00 PM.

Gino Cappelletti Tribute

A look back at the legendary career of Patriots Hall of Famer, Gino Cappelletti.

Jalen Mills on this upcoming season 5/12: "Definitely feeling more comfortable"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 5/10: "My goal is to make it a memorable season"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his video conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.2

Patriots Draft Throwback: James White

As we celebrate the 8-year anniversary of New England drafting James White, we look back at some of his top plays in a Patriots uniform, including his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The former Wisconsin Badger running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a Patriots team captain and 3-time Super Bowl champion.

Patriots All Access: Draft Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we wrap up the 2022 NFL Draft with an exclusive look inside the Patriots draft room as draft decisions were being finalized. Plus, an inside look at No. 1 selection Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

