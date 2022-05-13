Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

If, at first glance, you think you've seen New England's 2022 schedule before, that might be because it's laid out a lot like 2014. That year, of course, the Patriots won their fourth Super Bowl title, but not before starting out with four road games in the first six weeks, including a pair of away games to kick off the campaign.

Such is the case again in 2022, when – just like in '14 – they'll start the year with a 1 p.m. kickoff in Miami. Again in a throwback to '14, New England will be granted its bye in Week 10 and close out the regular season against AFC East foe Buffalo (albeit on the road, rather than at home, as they did eight years ago).

After the bye, New England must hit the road three times in a four-week span, similar again to its 2014 schedule following the break. Also of note, the Patriots' pre-bye slate this coming fall is loaded with 1 o'clock starts, while the post-bye features an unprecedented four consecutive nationally televised prime time slots.

The first half of that stretch is noteworthy because it falls on Thanksgiving night out in Minnesota (New England also coincidentally visited the Vikings early in 2014). New England then gets the treatment the Cowboys have received in recent years by playing Thursday night games in back-to-back weeks.