Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

The New England Patriots hold nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.
WHEN:
- 8 p.m. (ET) Thursday, April 28, 2022 (Round 1)
- 7 p.m. (ET) Friday, April 29, 2022 (Rounds 2-3)
- 12 p.m. (ET) Saturday, April 30, 2022 (Rounds (4-7)
DRAFTING:
The 2022 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds with a total of 262 selections. In addition, a total of 32 compensatory choices were awarded.
ON THE CLOCK:
- Round 1: 10 minutes per selection
- Round 2: 7 minutes per selection
- Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per selection
- Round 7: 4 minutes per selection
HOW TO WATCH THE NFL DRAFT
The 2022 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.
STREAMING THE NFL DRAFT
NFL Network, ESPN and ABC all offer live streams of the NFL Draft (may require logging in through your cable provider).
PATRIOTS DRAFT LIVE STREAMS
PATRIOTS UNFILTERED DRAFT SHOWS
Patriots.com's flagship radio show, Patriots Unfiltered will offer live coverage of the NFL Draft with instant analysis of all the picks.
The schedule of live shows are noted below (all times eastern):
- Thursday, April 28, 7:30 PM - End of First Round, Patriots Unfiltered Live from Patriots Draft Party (first hour broadcast in video).
- Friday, April 29, 7 PM - 10 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live (7 PM - 8 PM broadcast in video then audio only)
- Saturday, April 30, 2 PM - 4 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live (2 PM - 3 PM broadcast in video then audio only)
Streaming live on Patriots.com, the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android, and official social accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
PATRIOTS POST-DRAFT PRESS CONFERENCES
Patriots.com will live stream post-draft press conferences at the conclusion of each day of the draft. These press conferences will also be streaming to the Patriots official social accounts as well as the Patriots official apps.
PATRIOTS DRAFT STATUS
|ROUND
|SELECTION
|OVERALL
|HOW ACQUIRED
|1
|21
|21
|Assigned Selection
|2
|22
|54
|Assigned Selection
|3
|21
|85
|Assigned Selection
|4
|22
|127
|Assigned Selection
|*5
|15
|158
|From Miami Dolphins
|*6a
|4
|183
|From Houston
|6b
|22
|200
|Assigned Selection
|*6c
|32
|210
|From L.A. Rams
|*7
|24
|245
|From Houston
5: The Patriots acquired a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and WR DeVante Parker from Miami in a trade on April 4, 2022 in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick.
6a: The Patriots acquired a 2022 sixth-round draft pick (183rd overall) and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick (245th overall) in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick (170th overall).
6c: The Patriots acquired a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourh-round pick from the L.A. Rams in a trade on Aug. 25, 2021 in exhange for RB Sony Michel .
7: The Patriots acquired a 2022 seventh-round pick (245th overall) and 2022 sixth-round draft pick (183rd overall) in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick (170th overall).
2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker
Find out what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL DRAFT 101
DRAFT ORDER
The NFL's 2022 draft order was derived from the reverse order of 2021 regular season records, with the exception of the Super Bowl champion, the Super Bowl runner-up and the playoff teams. Teams that made the playoffs are ordered by which round of the playoffs they are eliminated. For teams with identical records, the tiebreaker is strength of schedule; the team with the lowest strength of schedule drafts first. The final tiebreaker is a coin flip.
PASSING ON A SELECTION
If a team does not make a pick during its allotted time period, the team "passes" and the pick will defer to the next team. The initial team may then at any point make a pick, regardless of whether or not the subsequent team has made a pick.
ROUND-BY-ROUND ROTATION
The draft order of teams with identical records will rotate by round, with the exception of the Super Bowl champion and the Super Bowl runner-up, which will draft last and next-to-last in each round. In ties that involve three or more teams, the team at the bottom of the tied segment in a given round will move to the top of the segment for the next round, while all other teams in the segment move down one position. This rotation continues throughout the draft.
COMPENSATORY DRAFT CHOICES
A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2022 NFL Draft have been awarded to 15 teams. The Patriots have been awarded a total of 46 compensatory selections in the 29 years since the system was adopted prior to the 1994 draft, the fourth-most in the NFL.
Numbers and Positioning: The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents, with a maximum of four. The compensatory picks are positioned within the third through seventh rounds, based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.
Formula: Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Details can be found at www.nflcommunications.com.
Pick the Patriots First Draft Pick
Guess who the Patriots will pick first in the 2022 NFL Draft and be entered to win a signed football by the Patriots first pick.
PATRIOTS DRAFT HISTORY
HISTORY OF #21 (FIRST ROUND)
PATRIOTS AT #21: The Patriots have held the 21st pick in the draft five times since 1970 and have used the pick on DE Chandler Jones (2012), RB Laurence Maroney (2006), DL Vince Wilfork (2004), TE Dan Graham (2002) and DB Tim Fox (1976).
NOTABLE PICKS: The 21st selection produced Pro Football Hall of Famers WR Randy Moss in 1998 by Minnesota and WR Lynn Swann by Pittsburgh in 1974.
LAST YEAR AT #21: The Indianapolis Colts selected DE Kwity Paye out of Michigan with the 21st pick overall. He started all 15 games that he played and finished with 32 total tackles and four sacks.
HISTORY OF #54 (SECOND ROUND)
PATRIOTS AT #54: The Patriots have made two selections at No. 54 overall. In 1998, the Patriots selected TE Rod Rutledge from Alabama and DB Vencie Glenn from Indiana State in 1986. Rutledge played four seasons with the Patriots and was a part of the 2001 Super Bowl team. Glenn played in four games in 1986 for the Patriots before being traded to Minnesota.
NOTABLE PICKS: The 54th pick overall was used for WR Anquan Boldin in 2003 by the Arizona Cardinals. Boldin was the 2003 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was selected to three Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens. In 2015, he was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for his community service He is also the fastest to record 300 career receptions (47 games).
LAST YEAR AT #54: Last year, the Indianapolis Colts selected DE Dayo Odeyingbo with the 54th pick overall out of Vanderbilt. He was limited to just 10 games due to an injury and finished with five total tackles and a half a sack.
HISTORY OF #85 (THIRD ROUND)
PATRIOTS AT #85: The Patriots have made two selections with the 85th overall pick, selecting DE George Crump in 1982 out of East Carolina and OL Tony Gracia out of Troy in 2017. Crump played in nine games with the Patriots as a rookie and Garcia spent his rookie season on the reserve/non-football injury list.
NOTABLE PICKS: The 85th pick was used on DB Allen Rossum out of Notre Dame in 1998 by Philadelphia. Rossum also played for Green Bay, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Dallas. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2004. Rossum was one of the most consistent returners in the league during his 12-year career. That consistency put him in the top five of all-time return leaders. During his career, he ranked first among active players in both punt and kickoff return yards. He is the only player in NFL history to have a kickoff return for a touchdown with five different teams.
A YEAR AGO AT #85: The Green Bay Packers used the 85th pick in the 2021 draft on WR Amari Rogers out of Clemson. Rogers played in 16 games with one start and caught four passes for 45 yards.
HISTORY OF #127 (FOURTH ROUND)
PATRIOTS AT #127: The Patriots have made the 127th selection in the draft twice in team history, drafting T Greg Robinson-Randall in 2000 out of Michigan State and DL Kareem Brown out of Miami (Fla.) in 2007. Robinson-Randall spent three seasons with New England and was a right tackle during the Patriots first Super Bowl victory in 2001.
NOTABLE PICKS: The 127th selection was used on two players that eventually spent time with the Patriots. WR Sam Aiken was drafted by Buffalo with the 127th pick in 2003 out of North Carolina. He spent two seasons with New England in 2008 and 2009 and was a special teams captain in 2009. LB Ilia Jarostchuk was drafted by the Cardinals out New Hampshire in 1987. He played in 12 games with the Patriots in 1990.
A YEAR AGO AT #127: Last year, the Indianapolis Colts used the 127th overall selection on TE Kylen Granson out of Southern Methodist. He played in all 17 games as a reserve and caught 11 passes for 106 yards.