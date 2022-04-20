Inside the Patriots Numbers: 2022 NFL Draft

0
The number of draft-day trades the Patriots made in 2004. It is the only year in the Bill Belichick era that New England has not engaged in any draft-day trades.
3
The three draft-day trades with the L.A. Rams in 2019 are the most with a single team in a draft under Belichick and also the most in team history. The Patriots previously traded twice with Detroit in 2018, Green Bay in 2012, Baltimore in 2009, Oakland in 2007 and Detroit in 2001. The only other time in team history that Patriots had multiple trades with a team was two with San Francisco in the 1982 draft. It is the most draft-day trades between two teams since Dallas and Cleveland had three draft-day trades in 2007
3
The number of times the Patriots made at least two first-round selections and two second-round selections in the same draft (1977, '82 and '98).
6
The Patriots hold the 21st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It is the sixth time the team has drafted in that spot, tied with No. 32 as their most frequent slot.
7
The number of times in the Bill Belichick era the Patriots have drafted back-to-back players from the same school (2002: Rohan Davey and Jarvis Green, LSU; 2010: Jermaine Cunningham and Brandon Spikes, Florida; 2013: Logan Ryan and Duron Harmon, Rutgers; 2016: Joe Thuney and Jacoby Brissett, North Carolina State; 2018: Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel, Georgia: 2021 Mac Jones and Christian Barmore, Alabama and Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma).
7
The number of future Pro Football Hall of Fame members drafted by New England in its 62-year history (1963: Nick Buoniconti, 1973: John Hannah, 1976: Mike Haynes, 1982: Andre Tippett, 1995: Ty Law and Curtis Martin and Richard Seymour, 2001).
7
The Patriots own one of the seven draft classes that consisted of multiple future Pro Football Hall of Fame members in the same draft class since the 1970 merger: 1970: Pittsburgh – Terry Bradshaw, Mel Blount; 1974: Pittsburgh – Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth, Mike Webster; 1983: Chicago - Jim Covert, Richard Dent; 1985: Buffalo – Bruce Smith, Andre Reed; 1995: New England – Ty Law, Curtis Martin; 1995: Tampa Bay – Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks; 1996: Baltimore – Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis.
8
The New England Patriots have drafted at least one offensive lineman in eight straight drafts (2014-21).
9
The Patriots made 10 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the ninth time under Bill Belichick that the Patriots have made 10 or more selections in a single draft (2000, 01, '03, '06, '09, '10, '15, '19, '20).
12
During the Bill Belichick era (2000-present), the Patriots have used 12 draft selections on the quarterback position, beginning first with Tom Brady in the sixth round (199th overall) in the 2000 NFL Draft. In 2021, the Patriots used the 15th selection overall on Mac Jones from Alabama. The Patriots have two drafted quarterbacks on the roster with the fourth round pick in 2019 used on Jarrett Stidham from Auburn.
12
The number of times the Patriots have made at least two selections in the first round of the draft:
- 1973: John Hannah, Sam Cunningham and Daryl Stingley
- 1976: Mike Haynes, Pete Brock and Tim Fox
- 1977: Raymond Clayborn and Stanley Morgan
- 1980: Roland James and Vagas Ferguson
- 1982: Ken Sims and Lester Williams
- 1990: Chris Singleton and Ray Agnew
- 1991: Pat Harlow and Leonard Russell
- 1998: Robert Edwards and Tebucky Jones
- 1999: Damien Woody and Andy Katzenmoyer
- 2004: Vince Wilfork and Benjamin Watson
- 2012: Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower
- 2018: Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel
13
The Patriots have had back-to-back picks 13 times since 1970, most recently in 2011.
15
The Patriots drafted two players from Alabama with their first two picks in 2021 and then their next two picks on two players from Oklahoma. It was the 14th and 15th time under Bill Belichick that the Patriots selected at least two players from one school in a single draft. 2021 was the first time in team history that the Patriots drafted two players from the same school followed by two players from the same school in a single draft. Since 1970, the only other team to have two picks from one school followed by their next two picks from one school was the 1992 Los Angeles Rams who drafted DE Sean Gilbert (Pittsburgh) in the first round followed by DB Steve Israel (Pittsburgh) in the second round and then used two third-round picks for Marc Boutte (LSU) and WR Todd Kinchen (LSU).
23
The Patriots have drafted 23 players from Boston College and Michigan in their draft history, more than any other schools. Notre Dame is next with 18 players.
27
The number of times since 2000 that New England has made draft-day trades involving players and/or future draft considerations
27
The number of defensive players New England has drafted in the first round since 1970, the modern era of the NFL. The Patriots have drfated 10 defensive players in the first round under Bill Belichick.
28
The number of times since 2000 that New England has traded up in draft-day exchanges.
29
In Bill Belichick's 22 drafts with the Patriots, the team has selected 29 underclassmen.
28
The number of times since 2000 that New England has traded down in draft day exchanges.
34
The number of offensive players the Patriots have drafted in the first round since 1970, including nine offensive players drfated under Bill Belihick int he first round.
46
The number of compensatory picks the NFL has awarded New England since 1994, fourth-most in the NFL since the compensatory system was instituted, behind the 55 by Baltimore, 49 by Dallas and 47 by Green Bay.
83
The number of draft-day trades by Bill Belichick in his 22 drafts with the Patriots. Since 2000, Philadelphia is second with 64 draft-day trades.