Inside the Patriots Numbers: 2022 NFL Draft

7

The number of future Pro Football Hall of Fame members drafted by New England in its 62-year history (1963: Nick Buoniconti, 1973: John Hannah, 1976: Mike Haynes, 1982: Andre Tippett, 1995: Ty Law and Curtis Martin and Richard Seymour, 2001).

7

The Patriots own one of the seven draft classes that consisted of multiple future Pro Football Hall of Fame members in the same draft class since the 1970 merger: 1970: Pittsburgh – Terry Bradshaw, Mel Blount; 1974: Pittsburgh – Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth, Mike Webster; 1983: Chicago - Jim Covert, Richard Dent; 1985: Buffalo – Bruce Smith, Andre Reed; 1995: New England – Ty Law, Curtis Martin; 1995: Tampa Bay – Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks; 1996: Baltimore – Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis.

8

The New England Patriots have drafted at least one offensive lineman in eight straight drafts (2014-21).

9

The Patriots made 10 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the ninth time under Bill Belichick that the Patriots have made 10 or more selections in a single draft (2000, 01, '03, '06, '09, '10, '15, '19, '20).

12

During the Bill Belichick era (2000-present), the Patriots have used 12 draft selections on the quarterback position, beginning first with Tom Brady in the sixth round (199th overall) in the 2000 NFL Draft. In 2021, the Patriots used the 15th selection overall on Mac Jones from Alabama. The Patriots have two drafted quarterbacks on the roster with the fourth round pick in 2019 used on Jarrett Stidham from Auburn.

12

The number of times the Patriots have made at least two selections in the first round of the draft:

1973: John Hannah, Sam Cunningham and Daryl Stingley

1976: Mike Haynes, Pete Brock and Tim Fox

1977: Raymond Clayborn and Stanley Morgan

1980: Roland James and Vagas Ferguson

1982: Ken Sims and Lester Williams

1990: Chris Singleton and Ray Agnew

1991: Pat Harlow and Leonard Russell

1998: Robert Edwards and Tebucky Jones

1999: Damien Woody and Andy Katzenmoyer

2004: Vince Wilfork and Benjamin Watson

2012: Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower

2018: Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel

13

The Patriots have had back-to-back picks 13 times since 1970, most recently in 2011.

15

The Patriots drafted two players from Alabama with their first two picks in 2021 and then their next two picks on two players from Oklahoma. It was the 14th and 15th time under Bill Belichick that the Patriots selected at least two players from one school in a single draft. 2021 was the first time in team history that the Patriots drafted two players from the same school followed by two players from the same school in a single draft. Since 1970, the only other team to have two picks from one school followed by their next two picks from one school was the 1992 Los Angeles Rams who drafted DE Sean Gilbert (Pittsburgh) in the first round followed by DB Steve Israel (Pittsburgh) in the second round and then used two third-round picks for Marc Boutte (LSU) and WR Todd Kinchen (LSU).

23

The Patriots have drafted 23 players from Boston College and Michigan in their draft history, more than any other schools. Notre Dame is next with 18 players.

27

The number of times since 2000 that New England has made draft-day trades involving players and/or future draft considerations

27

The number of defensive players New England has drafted in the first round since 1970, the modern era of the NFL. The Patriots have drfated 10 defensive players in the first round under Bill Belichick.

28

The number of times since 2000 that New England has traded up in draft-day exchanges.

29

In Bill Belichick's 22 drafts with the Patriots, the team has selected 29 underclassmen.

28

The number of times since 2000 that New England has traded down in draft day exchanges.

34

The number of offensive players the Patriots have drafted in the first round since 1970, including nine offensive players drfated under Bill Belihick int he first round.

46

The number of compensatory picks the NFL has awarded New England since 1994, fourth-most in the NFL since the compensatory system was instituted, behind the 55 by Baltimore, 49 by Dallas and 47 by Green Bay.

83