Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

34. Phidarian Mathis, DT – Alabama: Another member of the Crimson Tide, Mathis is a prototypical Patriot given his leadership, size and versatility to handle any assignment along the defensive line. His third-down value might be limited but he could be an early-down stud in New England's system.

35. Jeremiah Moon, DE/OLB – Florida: Moon is an interesting prospect, excelling after a move from the edge to off-the-ball. His makeup, size and length are excellent, and while he had his struggles at defensive end, there's reason to believe he could develop as a versatile second level defender.

36. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB – Oklahoma St.: Rodriguez is your classic highly productive but undersized linebacker that are difficult to project to the NFL. But there are no questions about his football passion and ability to play the game, even if he might be relegated to a special teams role in the NFL. Consider him a Day Two version of Nakobe Dean.

37. Obinna Eze, OT – TCU: Eze's 36.5-inch arms to go with 6-6.5 height stand out as he's got ideal length to be blocking along the edges of the offense. Despite being a three-year starter, he'll need time to develop into his frame, but once he does, he could emerge as a starting tackle.

38. John Ridgeway, DL - Arkansas: There's a lot of Lawrence Guy in Ridgeway's game as he's a big space eater inside at 6-5, 321 pounds. He checks a lot of boxes as a player who could be moved around the defensive line and play a variety of roles.