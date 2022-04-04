Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Linebacker or Wide Receiver

While cornerback was easily the most popular position selected by the mock drafts, it was a fight between wide receiver and linebacker for second place, with Alabama wideout Jameson Williams and Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd tying with three selections apiece.

After the addition of Parker the need at receiver might appear a little lower, but with just Parker and Kendrick Bourne signed through next season, the long-term questions at the position are still significant. Williams is rehabbing a torn ACL and might be a limited contributor in his rookie season. Parker could buy them some time there until he's ready.

Chris Olave (Ohio State) and George Pickens (Georgia) were the other receivers taken in the expert mocks, they're two very different kinds of receivers. Olave is an ultra-smooth speedster while Pickens is a big-bodied downfield threat. Treylon Burks (Arkansas) is a personal favorite, but there are also plenty of desirable Day Two options such as Skyy Moore, John Metchie and Christian Watson.

The questions surrounding the Pats and their draft history at receiver make this a complicated projection, especially when it's a position once again with good overall depth.

Linebacker looks like a position in the midst of a transition, though Ja'Whaun Bentley is back as a tough leader in the middle. Mack Wilson is a hard-nosed player who could see a resurgence in New England, but otherwise, there's a lot of unproven youth at the second level of the defense.

Lloyd is a sideline-to-sideline playmaker with solid size. His fit in the Patriot defense is obvious, but Nakobe Dean might be the most intriguing of all potential Day One linebackers.

"The one player I would kill to see with the Patriots -- just because I love him and know where he would excel the most would be in New England with Bill -- would be [Georgia's] Nakobe Dean," ESPN Draft Analyst Todd McShay wrote in his latest mock draft. The only knock on Dean is his 5-11 height, otherwise, he's as smart and fast as they come, reminiscent of a throwback Zach Thomas-type player.

Beyond Dean and Lloyd there are other options, Leo Chenal, Troy Andersen and Christian Harris are some good fits, but the all-around abilities and instant impact potential do drop off further down.