Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

Wilson, 24, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with Cleveland after joining the team as a fifth-round draft pick (155th overall) out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 233-pounder has played in 43 regular season games with 28 starts and has accumulated 153 tackles, one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and one forced fumble. He has played in two postseason games with three total tackles. Last season, Wilson played in 14 games with six starts for the Browns, finishing with 33 tackles.

Winovich, 26, originally joined New England as a third-round draft pick (77th overall) out of Michigan in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder has played in 45 regular season games with nine starts and has registered 69 total tackles, 11 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and a blocked punt that he returned for a touchdown. Last season, Winovich played in 13 games and finished with five tackles and six special teams tackles.