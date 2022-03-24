Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Mar 24 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Patriots Sign CB Malcolm Butler

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Malcolm Butler.

Mar 24, 2022 at 05:30 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transaction-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Malcolm Butler. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Butler, 32, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New England and spent his first four NFL seasons (2014-17) with the Patriots. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder signed with Tennessee as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2018 and played with the Titans for three seasons (2018-20). Butler signed with Arizona in 2021 but retired on Aug. 31, 2021. Overall, Butler has played in 100 games with 84 starts and has registered 405 total tackles, three sacks, 17 interceptions with two returned for touchdowns, 82 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In addition, he has played in 12 postseason games with eight starts and has added 42 total tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed. 

Butler is a two-time Super Bowl champion, having captured the title with New England in 2014 and 2016. He has also earned two Pro Bowl berths in 2015 and 2016 with New England.

This is a 2017 photo of Malcolm Butler of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Monday, June 5, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Malcolm Butler

# CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: West Alabama

Related Content

news

Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed T Trent Brown as an unrestricted free agent.
news

Patriots Sign LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk as unrestricted free agents. 
news

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran WR Ty Montgomery as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans.
news

Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

The Patriots announced that they have acquired LB Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for DL Chase Winovich. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have traded G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
news

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent. 
news

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent. 
news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz.
news

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots announced that they released LB Kyle Van Noy.
news

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

The Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.
news

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

The Patriots announced that Joe Judge has been hired as offensive assistant. 
news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Bill Murray to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Bill Murray to a future contract. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign CB Malcolm Butler

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Report: Malcolm Butler returning to Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Nick Folk 3/24: "It's all kind of culminated here in New England"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Thursday, March 24, 2022

The Journey: Kyle Dugger

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger's football journey has taken him from a small town in Georgia, to Lenoir-Rhyne University, to Foxboro, Massachusetts - all for the love of the game.

James White 3/21: "I'm feeling pretty good"

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising