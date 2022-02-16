The following is the 2022 NFL Draft first round order. The first round will start on Thursday, April 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 29, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 30.
2022 FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER
|#
|TEAM
|WIN
|LOSS
|TIE
|WINNING %
|1.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|14
|0
|.176
|2.
|Detroit Lions
|3
|13
|1
|.206
|3.
|Houston Texans
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|4.
|New York Jets
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|5.
|New York Giants
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|6.
|Carolina Panthers
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|7.
|Chicago Bears (traded to Giants)
|6
|11
|0
|.353
|8.
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|9.
|Denver Broncos
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|10.
|Seattle Seahawks (traded to Jets)
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|11.
|Washington Commanders
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|12.
|Minnesota Vikings
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|13.
|Cleveland Browns
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|14.
|Baltimore Ravens
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|15.
|Miami Dolphins (traded to Eagles)
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|16.
|Indianapolis Colts (traded to Eagles)
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|17.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|18.
|New Orleans Saints
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|19.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|20.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|7
|1
|.559
|21.
|New England Patriots
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|22.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|23.
|Arizona Cardinals
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|24.
|Dallas Cowboys
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|25.
|Buffalo Bills
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|26.
|Tennessee Titans
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|27.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|28.
|Green Bay Packers
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|29.
|San Francisco 49ers (traded to Dolphins)
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|30.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|31.
|Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|32.
|Los Angeles Rams (traded to Lions)
|12
|5
|0
|.706