Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 11 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 15 - 12:55 PM

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

2022 NFL Draft First Round Order

Feb 16, 2022 at 10:29 AM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
A general view of the draft stage during the 2021 NFL Draft. The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas.
AP Photo by Ben Liebenberg
A general view of the draft stage during the 2021 NFL Draft. The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas.

The following is the 2022 NFL Draft first round order. The first round will start on Thursday, April 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 29, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 30.

2022 FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER

Table inside Article
# TEAM WIN LOSS TIE WINNING %
1. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 14 0 .176
2. Detroit Lions 3 13 1 .206
3. Houston Texans 4 13 0 .235
4. New York Jets 4 13 0 .235
5. New York Giants 4 13 0 .235
6. Carolina Panthers 5 12 0 .294
7. Chicago Bears (traded to Giants) 6 11 0 .353
8. Atlanta Falcons 7 10 0 .412
9. Denver Broncos 7 10 0 .412
10. Seattle Seahawks (traded to Jets) 7 10 0 .412
11. Washington Commanders 7 10 0 .412
12. Minnesota Vikings 8 9 0 .471
13. Cleveland Browns 8 9 0 .471
14. Baltimore Ravens 8 9 0 .471
15. Miami Dolphins (traded to Eagles) 9 8 0 .529
16. Indianapolis Colts (traded to Eagles) 9 8 0 .529
17. Los Angeles Chargers 9 8 0 .529
18. New Orleans Saints 9 8 0 .529
19. Philadelphia Eagles 9 8 0 .529
20. Pittsburgh Steelers 9 7 1 .559
21. New England Patriots 10 7 0 .588
22. Las Vegas Raiders 10 7 0 .588
23. Arizona Cardinals 11 6 0 .647
24. Dallas Cowboys 12 5 0 .706
25. Buffalo Bills 11 6 0 .647
26. Tennessee Titans 12 5 0 .706
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 4 0 .765
28. Green Bay Packers 13 4 0 .765
29. San Francisco 49ers (traded to Dolphins) 10 7 0 .588
30. Kansas City Chiefs 12 5 0 .706
31. Cincinnati Bengals 10 7 0 .588
32. Los Angeles Rams (traded to Lions) 12 5 0 .706

Related Content

news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

With a recent spate of success drafting prospects from the Senior Bowl, the Patriots will look to load up on prospects in Mobile this week.
news

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.
news

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

The Patriots second-round pick from Alabama has all the pieces necessary to make a big impact on defense.
news

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2021 sixth-round draft choice, offensive lineman Will Sherman of Colorado.
news

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe is used to being put in high-pressure situations.
news

'Sooner' or Later: Patriots getting 'alpha dog' pass rusher in Perkins

His college position coach offers valuable insight into Patriots 2021 third-round draft choice Ronnie Perkins.
news

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

The Patriots first-round pick has been competing all the way back to his early days growing up in Florida.
news

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots seventh-round pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Scouting Profile: Will Sherman

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots sixth-round pick OL Will Sherman.
news

Scouting Profile: Joshuah Bledsoe

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 NFL Draft First Round Order

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.

Lawrence Guy discusses how his 'Lawrence Guy Family Foundation' impacts families

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy discusses the impact his foundation has had during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising