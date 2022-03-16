Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent. 

Mar 16, 2022 at 05:31 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Mitchell, 29, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Chicago (2014-15), Dallas (2015), Kansas City (2016-17), Cleveland (2018-20) and Houston (2021). The 5-foot-11, 191-pounder originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by Dallas out of Oregon in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was waived by Dallas at the end of training camp in 2014 and was signed by Chicago to the practice squad. He began the 2015 season with Chicago but was released and signed by Dallas to the practice squad before joining the 53-man roster. Mitchell was claimed off waivers by Houston after being cut by Dallas in June of 2016 and was released by Houston at the end of training camp before being signed by Kansas City where he started his tenure as a Chief on the practice squad. Following the 2017 season he was signed by Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent and then signed by Houston as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2021. He was released by Houston on March 10, 2022.

Overall, Mitchell has played in 83 regular-season games with 51 starts and has registered 266 total tackles, one sack, eight interceptions, 59 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In addition, he has played in four postseason games with three starts and has 14 total tackles.

Last season, Mitchell played in 14 games with 13 starts for Houston and accumulated 59 total tackles, one interception and three forced fumbles.

