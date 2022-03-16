Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Mitchell, 29, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Chicago (2014-15), Dallas (2015), Kansas City (2016-17), Cleveland (2018-20) and Houston (2021). The 5-foot-11, 191-pounder originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by Dallas out of Oregon in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was waived by Dallas at the end of training camp in 2014 and was signed by Chicago to the practice squad. He began the 2015 season with Chicago but was released and signed by Dallas to the practice squad before joining the 53-man roster. Mitchell was claimed off waivers by Houston after being cut by Dallas in June of 2016 and was released by Houston at the end of training camp before being signed by Kansas City where he started his tenure as a Chief on the practice squad. Following the 2017 season he was signed by Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent and then signed by Houston as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2021. He was released by Houston on March 10, 2022.