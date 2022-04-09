Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Apr 21 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

NFL Draft Pick Value Chart

Breaking down the NFL Draft pick value chart many clubs use in determining the value of traded picks.

Apr 09, 2022 at 02:49 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
1600x900-nfl-draft-value-chart

The Draft pick value chart above is used to determine the value of traded picks. Each pick is given a numerical value and those numbers are used to determine whether or not a potential trade is fair. If the total of the picks is relatively even on both sides, teams would likely consider making the move.

Related Content

news

Inside the Patriots Numbers: 2022 NFL Draft

A look inside the numbers at the Patriots NFL Draft history.

news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Matt Groh, New England's new director of player personnel, covers a variety of topics during his first Patriots pre-draft press conference.

news

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

news

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

news

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

With the NFL draft just weeks away, here are the positions and players that have been most often connected to the Patriots 21st overall selection.

news

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

With NFL Draft season in full swing, a collection of local small school prospects hoped to make an impression at Holy Cross' Pro Day.

news

2022 NFL Draft First Round Order

The following is the 2022 NFL Draft first round order. The first round will start on Thursday, April 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 29, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 30.

news

5 Patriots takeaways from Scouting Combine

With another NFL Scouting Combine in the books, here's what the Patriots can take away from the week in Indianapolis.

news

Top cornerback prospect calls Patriots defense "a lot of fun"

The combine concludes on Sunday with a position of significant need for the Patriots.

news

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

One of New England's most popular mock draft targets confirms he's met with the Patriots in Indy.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inside the Patriots Numbers: 2022 NFL Draft

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots by the numbers: NFL Draft edition

A look at some facts and figures from Patriots draft history as New England prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Vince Wilfork

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Vince Wilfork (2004 - 2014) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

Patriots Players Arrive for Offseason Program

Watch as players arrive for the first day of the Patriots offseason workout program.

Malcolm Butler on returning to New England 4/18: "Glad to be back"

Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Monday, April 18, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising