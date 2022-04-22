5 Burning Patriots draft questions 

2. Can they fill the immediate holes?

The snaps played by J.C. Jackson, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason and Kyle Van Noy will have to be replaced in 2022, while Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower also remain unsigned and could join this group of departures as well. Right there are starter-level needs at three important positions and while the Patriots did make some acquisitions to soften the blow of losing those players, the need for high-end contributions at those spots is critical.

That trio of linebackers were all versatile to play along the line of scrimmage and on the edge, which means bigger questions than just finding new off-the-ball linebackers as they added with Mack Wilson and the re-signing of Ja'Whaun Bentley. The only spot the Patriots have not made an addition this offseason is along the defensive line, including edge, and that might be the sneakiest major need of the entire draft.

Add it all up and there are more positions that qualify as needs than those that do not. How big those needs are also relates heavily to how the team feels about their second and third-year players already on the roster. Repeating 2021's success, when they found three immediate impact players over draft weekend is key, especially at the spots where there is little young depth.