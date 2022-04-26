NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft 

Every year at draft time opinions vary on the worthiness of various players and the overall depth of the class. But the variety of opinions on this year's group stands above any in recent memory.

Most seasons there is at least a consensus line of thought on the identity of the top selection. Not so in 2022, even as we sit about 48 hours ahead of Thursday night's first round. The Jaguars own the top pick but at this point their intentions remain a mystery to many around the league.

And while the strength at the top of the draft class isn't as high as in other years, that uncertainty figures to create plenty of intrigue as the picks begin this weekend.