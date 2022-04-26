Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 26 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Patriots players show love after Celtics sweep Nets

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

New England and Houston trade selection choices

Former Patriots LB Clayton Weishuhn Passed Away

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft 

Mock drafts are always fool’s errands but that won’t stop us from trying to predict how things will look Thursday night.

Apr 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Draftphoto_Ben Liebenberg
Photo by Ben Liebenberg

Every year at draft time opinions vary on the worthiness of various players and the overall depth of the class. But the variety of opinions on this year's group stands above any in recent memory.

Most seasons there is at least a consensus line of thought on the identity of the top selection. Not so in 2022, even as we sit about 48 hours ahead of Thursday night's first round. The Jaguars own the top pick but at this point their intentions remain a mystery to many around the league.

And while the strength at the top of the draft class isn't as high as in other years, that uncertainty figures to create plenty of intrigue as the picks begin this weekend.

Since nobody seems to have any clue as to how things will unfold, we decided to weigh in with some thoughts of our own in our mock draft. It doesn't figure to be pretty, but here goes …

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson has a shot to have his name called first this Thursday night.
AP Photo by Al Goldis
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson has a shot to have his name called first this Thursday night.

1. Jacksonville – Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan – With no surefire No. 1 overall consensus, we'll go with the safest pick we could find.

2. Detroit – Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon – Questions about Thibodeaux's work ethic dropped him behind Hutchinson but his upside is considerably higher.

3. Houston – Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati – Texans can go in any direction here with so many needs and Sauce Gardner is the best corner in the draft.

4. N.Y. Jets – Derek Stingley, CB, LSU – Stingley hasn't played much the last two seasons due to injuries but when healthy he's among the best players in this class.

5. N.Y. Giants – Evan Neal, T, Alabama – Giants address an area badly in need of an upgrade.

6. Carolina – Ikem Ekwonu, T, North Carolina State – Panthers obviously in need of a quarterback but none is worthy of such a lofty pick. Panthers go with value over need.

7. N.Y. Giants – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame – Big and versatile safety may be most talented player in the class.

8. Atlanta – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia – Falcons bolster defensive front with athletic Georgia product.

9. Seattle – Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State – Another QB-needy team that opts to fill another hole instead.

10. N.Y. Jets – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State – Jets have been active in WR trade market but came up empty, settling for a draft option instead.

Related Links

11. Washington – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama – Commanders roll the dice and hope Williams' dynamic speed isn't affected by torn ACL.

12. Minnesota – George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue – Vikings will be happy with no-nonsense approach of Karlaftis.

13. Houston – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington – Versatile corner fits with Nick Caserio's Patriots-centric mindset.

14. Baltimore – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia – Fits Ravens mold of athletic interior defensive linemen. Think Haloti Ngata.

15. Philadelphia – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah – Versatile playmaker should plug immediately into the middle of the Eagles defense.

16. New Orleans – Drake London, WR, USC – Saints need some receiver depth and London represents solid value at this stage of the round.

17. L.A. Chargers – Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State – Chargers add another athletic edge player to bolster front seven.

18. Philadelphia – Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson – Philly adds another player to the defense as the Eagles look to rebuild on that side of the ball.

19. New Orleans – Bernhard Raimann, T, Central Michigan – Replacing Terron Armstead won't be easy but Saints will try to fill the void with mammoth Austrian.

20. Pittsburgh – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh – Steelers won't let another Pitt QB pass them by after missing out on Dan Marino way back in 1983.

21. New England – Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia – Bill Belichick will likely try to move this pick but otherwise comes away with a sideline-to-sideline playmaker in Georgia's Dean.

22. Green Bay – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State – Packers finally give Aaron Rodgers a first-round weapon to work with.

23. Arizona – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia – Former Bulldog defenders continue to fly off the board.

24. Dallas – Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa – Cowboys look to shore up offensive line after losing RT La'el Collins.

25. Buffalo – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College – Johnson will add versatility to the interior of the Bill offensive line.

26. Tennessee – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas – With A.J. Brown's status uncertain, Titans go with another big-bodied wideout.

27. Tampa Bay – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M – Bucs lost a pair of guards in free agency and add Green to join former Patriot Shaq Mason as replacements.

28. Green Bay – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa – Packers address offensive line in an effort to keep Rodgers in one piece.

29. Kansas City – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State – Chiefs add speed on the outside to help mitigate loss of Tyreek Hill.

30. Kansas City – Daxton Hill, S, Michigan – Versatile DB in the mold of former Chiefs standout Tyrann Mathieu.

31. Cincinnati – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia – Bengals add a physical element to their secondary with former Everett HS product Cine.

32. Detroit – Malik Willis, QB, Liberty – Tremendous upside for the athletically gifted Willis, who squeaks into the first round to close it out.

Could a superstar such as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) be on the move this weekend?
AP Photo by Ben Liebenberg
Could a superstar such as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) be on the move this weekend?

Trades will likely impact the first round greatly. We've already seen a number of deals, and with high-profile players such as Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin and Kadarius Toney rumored to be on the block, it's possible more will be coming. In addition, the consensus opinion that many teams are eager to move down in an effort to grab more Day 2 picks – and area of the draft many believe to be the sweet spot – should lead to more deals as well.

The names change as do opinions on the various players, but draft weekend always finds a way to entertain while providing each of the league's 32 fanbases hope for improvement on the horizon. And what better place to entertain than Vegas? Should be an interesting couple of days.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Having a quarterback on a rookie contract can be an advantage, but only if he is given the best chance to develop.

news

NFL Notes: AFC arms race will impact fight for playoffs

The influx of talent in the AFC figures to factor into the playoff race prominently.

news

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

The Patriots face a difficult decision with J.C. Jackson but might be better off letting him go.

news

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

With several losses to the coaching staff, Bill Belichick may need to take on a more active role on offense.

news

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

As we prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl, it's time to offer some predictions for the league's awards.

news

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

With Josh McDaniels leaving for Las Vegas, replacing the Patriots offensive coordinator will be high on the priority list.

news

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

In a weekend filled with excitement and tension, Tom Brady may have played his final football game in Tampa.

news

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

As the dust settles on the 2021 Patriots season, it is apparent that the team needs to add speed on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

Patriots-Bills III should be one of the highlights of the NFL's opening weekend of the postseason.

news

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

The Patriots qualified for the postseason thanks to their win over Jacksonville coupled with Miami's loss in Tennessee.

news

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

After riding high for two months, things have changed for the Patriots in recent weeks.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots players show love after Celtics sweep Nets

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

New England and Houston trade selection choices

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Robert and Jonathan Kraft visited Harvard Business School to announce the new Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund, which will provide financial aid to talented students from lower socioeconomic and underrepresented backgrounds.

Patriots Draft Throwback: Devin McCourty

Celebrating Devin McCourty's draft anniversary by throwing it back to the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, when the New England Patriots selected the Rutgers safety with the 27th overall pick.

DeVante Parker on joining the Patriots 4/21: "It's just something I want to be a part of"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Patriots by the numbers: NFL Draft edition

A look at some facts and figures from Patriots draft history as New England prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye nine 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising