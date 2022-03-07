5 Patriots takeaways from Scouting Combine

Trade Target?

Per reports from Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal and Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots made trade inquiries on receiver Robby Anderson while in Indy. Anderson had previously revealed that the Patriots pursued him in free agency a couple of offseasons ago as his versatility and speed have always been a good fit for New England's offense. With everyone clamoring for one of the potent receivers in this year's draft class, it would appear that the Patriots are keeping their options open at this point.

But the inquiry on Anderson is probably just one part of their diligence in Indy, as the Patriots are never hesitant to put out feelers and were likely checking in on a number of players as there's plenty going on behind the scenes.

Still, it's good to see the team focusing on continuing to upgrade the weaponry around Mac Jones as he enters his second season. A veteran like Anderson would provide an immediate layer of security, but with another group of talented rookie receivers it would hurt to miss out on any top prospects there for a third year in a row. Especially when a drafted receiver like Jones' old teammate John Menchie would be under contract with the quarterback for the next four years on a cheap deal.