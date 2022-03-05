Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 04 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 06 - 11:55 PM

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

Mar 05, 2022 at 10:10 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

AP22063616581637
AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Devin Lloyd, a mobile off-the-ball linebacker out of Utah, has been one of the most popular mock draft targets for the Patriots this spring and on Friday Lloyd confirmed he had met with New England while at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"It came really fast and came and went really fast, just them trying to get to know me trying to get a feel for the type of player, the type of person," said Lloyd during his media availability. "They're definitely intense, the questions they ask. You know, they're very successful year in and year out for a reason."

The Patriots are looking at some potential turnover at linebacker this offseason with Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Ja'Whaun Bentley all due to hit free agency. Lloyd isn't a one-for-one match of any of those players, but has a number of intriguing traits that could make him a nice fit in the New England defense while providing a youthful dose of athleticism.

"Highly productive and highly physical, Lloyd could create interesting discussions in draft rooms as teams work through his process versus production," writes Lance Zierlein for NFL.com. "He plays with the willful demeanor of an NFL alpha linebacker and is sneaky talented as a rusher either blitzing or aligning off the edge. Lloyd will make plenty of plays and should become a good starter as an inside or strong-side linebacker, but inconsistent process could limit his consistency."

However, Lloyd wasn't the only linebacker to mention they had met with New England, with Wyoming's Chad Muma also confirming an informal sit down with the Pats, along with Christian Harris of Alabama and Quay Walker of Georgia.

That collection of linebackers should all be expected to go within the first two days of the draft, but if the Patriots are looking a bit off the beaten path for a mid-round option, Troy Andersen from Montana State could also fit the bill. Andersen confirmed he had an informal meeting with New England as well.

"Intriguing "do-everything" prospect with unusual versatility that could see him getting reps in all three phases," writes Zierlein of Andersen in his NFL.com scouting report. "Andersen has good size and toughness with the ball in his hands, but he's transitioned to a full-time linebacker role. However, he's still inexperienced at the position, which shows in his instincts and technique at that spot. Despite those concerns, he was an extremely productive playmaker, using his physical tools and motor to shine."

All four linebacker prospects have clear Patriots-type characteristics and will be names to keep an eye on at the end of April.

The linebackers and defensive line will work out at the Combine on Saturday.

Related Content

news

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

A trio of Oklahoma draft prospects had high praise for former teammates Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins.
news

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

Alec Lindstrom and Zion Johnson are the latest prospects looking to continue Boston College's legacy of producing NFL offensive linemen.
news

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann is an Austrian native following in the steps of two Patriots, past and present.
news

E.J. Perry eyes NFL jump from Andover, Brown

The Brown quarterback and Massachusetts native is looking to make an impression this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

There may be some folks around New England worrying about how Josh McDaniels' absence will affect Mac Jones, but the Raider coach isn't one of them.
news

Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

The wide receiver class made a big impression on Wednesday at the Scouting Combine as a number of top prospects have already crossed paths with the Pats.
news

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

The Patriots-Alabama connection has been strong and with the Patriots needs at receiver that could continue in the 2022 draft.
news

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine got started on Tuesday in Indy with many former Patriots coaches and scouts weighing in.
news

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Houston GM Nick Caserio had lots of good things to say about the Patriots new director of player personnel Matt Groh.
news

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

The Patriots have been linked to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency but Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert was quite complimentary of the receiver in Indianapolis on Tuesday.
news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared his thoughts on where the Patriots stand as the Scouting Combine arrives.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

Late Myrtle Milledge remembered as oldest Patriots fan

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Rapoport: Patriots not expected to franchise tag J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest on the New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Press Pass: NFL prospects discuss their connections to the Patriots

At the NFL Combine, several prospects were asked about their connections to the Patriots and players Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Daniel Jeremiah breaks down top WRs from 2022 combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah breaks down the top wide receivers from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Peter Schrager top five prospects to watch at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Peter Schrager top five prospects to watch at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

James Jones reveals WRs who boosted draft stock

NFL Media's James Jones reveals which wide receivers boosted their draft stock with their workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

2022 NFL Combine Debrief: Focus on WRs on Day 2

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss newsworthy items coming out of the first few days of the NFL Combine. Wide receiver prospects spoke on Wednesday and we give you our initial impressions and takeaways.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising