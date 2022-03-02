Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The wide receiver class was on display on Wednesday at the NFL's Scouting Combine, providing a glimpse at a collection of dynamic playmakers that come in all shapes and sizes. A popular position this spring when it comes to the mock drafts for the Patriots, some of the prospects confirmed they had already met with New England.

"It was really intense, just knowing that you're in a meeting with the Patriots," said Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks. "Their organization is held to a high standard. I just went in there and took it on like a man."

While Bill Belichick is not expected to meet with the media in Indy, his presence continues to still make an impression on the prospects.

"I would just say, knowing he's a great coach and maybe one day being able to play for him, just uphold to his standards and do things [well] for him," continued Burks.

Nevada receiver Romeo Doubs enjoyed his meeting with New England during the Senior Bowl and again met informally with the team in Indy.