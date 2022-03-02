Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

The Patriots-Alabama connection is well known given the presence of two of the most successful coaches in football history also being very close friends. So, it's no surprise that Bill Belichick has leaned on Nick Saban often in the past, and it's even less surprising this year with the Crimson Tide sending several quality wide receivers to the Combine.

Reports indicated that the Patriots planned to meet with several of the top-rated receivers in Indy, and three former Bama wideouts spoke glowingly of the team on Wednesday.

The first to hit the podium was a guy with a skill set and body type that will be familiar to New England fans: Slade Bolden, a 5-11, 191-pound slot receiver who has patterned his game after Julian Edelman.

"That's the easiest answer I have. Julian Edelman for sure," Bolden said when asked if there were any slot receivers he watched closely. "Just the way he played the game. How he works. His mindset going into a game: You can't guard me, you can't stop me, I'm going to catch everything. That kind of mindset, I kind of see myself being that kind of person. I try to emulate that as best as I can."

Bolden also spoke of his relationships with former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who spent 2021 running the Crimson Tide's attack, as well as Mac Jones. While Bolden spent a lot of time watching Edelman, O'Brien talked incessantly about Wes Welker.