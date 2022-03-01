Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Licht expounded upon some of the lessons he took from Belichick.

"Assigning values, knowing when it's time to move on from a player, knowing when it's time for fresh blood, but at the same time I don't like to let really good players go if we can help it."

One really good player both Belichick and now Licht have had to move on from is Tom Brady, as the quarterback announced his retirement last month. Licht valued the opportunity to build the relationship he had with Brady that started in New England and was rekindled in Tampa, with the Bucs winning a Super Bowl.