Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Mar 01, 2022 at 04:10 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
AP Photo by Michael Conroy
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The NFL's Scouting Combine kicked off on Tuesday with many of the coaches and general managers from around the league making an appearance for media availability. Though no Patriots coaches spoke, there were plenty of former scouts and coaches from New England that weighed in on their own new teams and their view of the Patriots now from the outside.

"I've learned a lot from Coach Belichick, we could talk here for a while about that, the lessons I've learned from him," said Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, who spent seven seasons with the Patriots in two different stints. "What he's done, I don't know if it will ever happen again, keeping it sustainable for as long as he has. I sure try to take a lot of those things that I learned there and apply them here [in Tampa Bay]."

Licht expounded upon some of the lessons he took from Belichick.

"Assigning values, knowing when it's time to move on from a player, knowing when it's time for fresh blood, but at the same time I don't like to let really good players go if we can help it."

One really good player both Belichick and now Licht have had to move on from is Tom Brady, as the quarterback announced his retirement last month. Licht valued the opportunity to build the relationship he had with Brady that started in New England and was rekindled in Tampa, with the Bucs winning a Super Bowl.

"I had some experience with him in New England so maybe I wasn't quite as wide-eyed as some of the people around the building but it was fantastic," said Licht, who added they'll leave the light on for Brady should he decide to unretire. "Just a special player and a special person. It's hard to say we'll ever come across another Tom Brady."

Mac Jones was another Patriots quarterback brought up during the opening day of interviews as new Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about his experience with Mac when they crossed paths at Alabama.

"Mac was a good player, obviously did a really good job this year, very proud of him," said Daboll, who spent 11 years himself with the Patriots during two different stints. "Building a relationship a few years ago with him and his family, watching him grow. I think he's got a bright future."

As more and more Patriots coaches and front office personnel make their way around the league, Texans GM Nick Caserio was asked if it makes things more competitive for the same kinds of players.

Related Links

"You might be looking for some of similar traits and characteristics, in terms of intangibles, but then you have to look at alright, what are some of the things you're doing offensively, defensively, in the kicking game? What the Pats are looking for defensively, are those the same things we'd be looking for in Lovie [Smith's] system? It may or may not."

The college players will enter the Combine fray on Wednesday, with quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends scheduled to meet with the media, along with another contingent of coaches and GMs, including new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

Related Content

news

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Houston GM Nick Caserio had lots of good things to say about the Patriots new director of player personnel Matt Groh.
news

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

The Patriots have been linked to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency but Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert was quite complimentary of the receiver in Indianapolis on Tuesday.
news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared his thoughts on where the Patriots stand as the Scouting Combine arrives.
news

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

More than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

The NFL's Scouting Combine is back in 2022, as the top college prospects descend upon Indianapolis ready to meet with teams and demonstrate their size, speed and skill. Here are the position groups Patriots fans should be keeping an eye on.
news

6 Patriots Scouting Combine takeaways

With another Scouting Combine in the books, here's how the draft prospects are shaping up for the Patriots.
news

Unfiltered Notebook: Patriots free agency roundup

There was plenty of free agency news to digest from the initial days of the scouting combine.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Biggest (non-Edelman) Patriots combine snub?

The list of Patriots who have become impact players despite not getting a combine invite is long and significant.
news

Offensive linemen still Wynn-ing in Georgia

Even though he's been with the Patriots for two years, Isaiah Wynn's impact is still being felt at Georgia.
news

UConn's Peart long on potential

Lengthy UConn tackle with ideal size has some interesting roots in New England.
news

URI combine prospects draw inspiration from Patriots

The Patriots helped play a part getting the University of Rhode Island's prospects to NFL's Scouting Combine.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matt Groh

As the Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh shares some thoughts on the Combine from a Patriots perspective.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 25 Free Agents for 2022

Checkout Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top free agents available for the 2022 season

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.

One-on-One with Mac Jones

We caught up with Mac Jones in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week, where he reflected on playing in the Pro Bowl and attending the NFL Honors ceremony and discussed his plans for making the most of the offseason.

Do Your Life: Jerod Mayo's Journey and Leadership

We sit down with Jerod Mayo, former Patriots first round pick, former executive and current Patriots inside linebackers coach, on his childhood, first years in New England, coaching path and views on leadership in the latest episode of Do Your Life presented by Putnam.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising