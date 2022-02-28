2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

2022 NFL Scouting Combine
What: More than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the 2022 NFL Draft.
When: March 1 - March 7
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Patriots.com will offer wall-to-wall coverage of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine direct from Indianapolis, Ind. Paul Perillo and Michael Dussault will offer combine notes, prospect and positional features each day starting Tuesday, March 1. In addition, we'll be offering special video features highlighting all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium. Our coverage will follow the media schedule below.
COMBINE MEDIA SCHEDULE:
Various prospects, NFL head coaches and executives will be speaking daily.
Tuesday, March 1: NFL Head Coaches and Executives
Wednesday, March 2: NFL Head Coaches and Executives; Media interviews for QB, TE, WR
Thursday, March 3: Media interviews for OL, RB
Friday, March 4: Media interviews for DL, LB
Saturday, March 5: DB, K
COMBINE WORKOUT SCHEDULE:
Thursday, March 3: Quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers take the field for the first day of on-field workouts.
Friday, March 4: Running backs, offensive linemen and special teams take the field for the second day of on-field workouts.
Saturday, March 5: Defensive linemen and linebackers will take the field for day three of on-field workouts.
Sunday, March 6: Defensive Backs
NOTE: NFL Network will have live coverage of the combine March 1 - March 7 beginning at 8 a.m. ET each day.
COMBINE 101
How are players selected to participate in the NFL Combine?
All 32 NFL teams are invited to provide input on draft-eligible players which is used by the Player Selection Committee to select each year's participants. ALL eligible players are reviewed and voted on by the committee members. Each athlete receiving the necessary number of votes, by position, is then extended an invitation. While it is not a perfect science, the goal of the committee is to invite every player that will be drafted in the ensuing NFL Draft.
Here is a quick introduction to the drills all the prospects are put through.
40-yard dash
The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It's kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It's all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.
Bench press
The bench press is a test of strength -- 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.
Vertical jump
The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.
Broad jump
The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete's lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.
3 cone drill
The 3 cone drill tests an athlete's ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.
Shuttle run
The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete's lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.
