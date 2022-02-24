5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

Wide Receiver

Once again, the receiver class is loaded with impact playmakers. Last year, the Patriots focused on free agency to fill their receiver needs, bringing in both Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, who should both make strides in their second seasons, while Jakobi Meyers should be back after receiving a restricted free agent tag.

With the top three returning, the depth chart might not scream for a receiver addition, but with Bourne potentially the only receiver under contract past 2022, the long-term need at the spot is glaring, as is the need to elevate the offense to the next level to compete with the best teams in the NFL.

This year's group features a nice array of options that range from smooth and athletic to big and powerful and everything in between. It's hard to find a consensus ranking but the Combine should make things clearer as the testing results roll in.

The easy place to start is at Alabama, where stars Jameson Williams and John Metchie are both coming off late-season ACL tears. While they're unlikely to do much in Indy, a prognosis on their recovery time could aid decision making for teams. Metchie played with Mac Jones in 2020 and had 55 catches and six touchdowns with him. That familiarity is intriguing and unlike Williams, Metchie should still be around on day two. Williams had a breakout year and if a team is willing to wait on his recovery, they just might get the best receiver in the class.

Ohio State's duo of receivers is equally impressive with the ultra-smooth Chris Olave and the do-it-all Garrett Wilson. 40-yard dash time will be telling for both. While Wilson isn't expected to show the same breakaway speed some in the class might have, he's a balanced threat who checks a lot of Patriots boxes. Olave might lack physicality but his athleticism jumps off the field. He's a popular mock draft pick at 21st overall for good reason.

The collection of big receivers will also be under consideration, with Treylon Burks of Arkansas (6-3, 232), Drake London of USC (6-4, 210) and George Pickens of Georgia (6-3, 200) all expected to turn heads with their measurables.

For those looking for Day Two or Three prospects that could fit Penn States Jahan Dotson is a proven returner and route technician. And if you want a Wes Welker clone look no closer than UCLA's Kyle Phillips, a sure-handed slot receiver.