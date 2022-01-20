10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

The most significant free agent this offseason is cornerback J.C. Jackson, who made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has done nothing but make consistent plays on the ball ever since, logging 25 picks in his first four years, setting an NFL record.

The Patriots' options are clear, they can look to give Jackson a long-term deal, they can secure him for a single season with the Franchise Tag, or they could choose to let him walk. Cap space will certainly be an issue, with the cornerback tag expected to be in the $17.5 million range.

The team has shown this kind of willingness in the past, like with Asante Samuel in 2007. But that was a stacked team that Samuel helped put over the top. The Patriots have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball, and a heavy investment on Jackson could be prohibitive to moves across the rest of the roster.