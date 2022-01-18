Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

Why is everyone so down on the Patriots this year? It was a re-building year coming out of Covid (with some key starters opting out) with a new franchise quarterback and plenty of free agent signings. Most teams would be happy to bounce back with a winning season and playoff berth in a re-build (many teams have a couple of 2-14 seasons before they regain respectability). Are we so spoiled that we are used to having the Patriots rebuild on the fly/refuel in the air as if we weren't missing a beat between the three distinct segments of the 20-year dynasty (arguably the greatest in NFL history)? Lots of work to do in the offseason to catch the Bills next year (who have built an undeniably great team), but if the amazing house that Kraft built can't do it, then nobody can. What am I missing? Brian Fiedler

Nothing, actually. You're not missing anything at all, Brian. In fact, this is probably the most level-headed reaction to the 2021 season that we've received in our inbox. Some of us who analyze this team for a living have been saying as much for months now, but our objectivity has too often fallen on deaf or overly optimistic ears.

Rebuilding efforts take time, sometimes significant amounts of it – just ask the Bills, who had to wait a quarter century to be competitive again – and what's required from a fan's perspective is patience. I wish more fans were able to look at their favorite team with as sensible an outlook as you've just articulated. Well done, Brian. Erik Scalavino

A question looming through the bitter disappointment: What do you think the Patriots need to bridge the obvious gap between them and the Bills? Is it just a talent difference? Is it a leadership difference? Is it a coaching problem? How many seasons do you think we need to build a team that is able to keep up with them? And where would you start, on defense or with the offense? Rosen Rashkov

New England has many needs at the moment, but the most glaring one, in my estimation, is overall team speed, on both sides of the ball. Certainly, there's also a bit of a talent gap between the two teams, and the Patriots started to address that issue with the many free-agent signings they made last offseason. However, much more must be done in this regard, and they won't have nearly as much cash to spend this offseason, meaning the draft will become even more important in the acquisition of talented players. Erik Scalavino

The team that came out of the bye week was a totally different team than the one that beat Buffalo. Everything was off, including the coaching. What happened? What changed? The team seemed totally unprepared in the first quarter of many games this season. And the most troubling concern I have is that in losing the playoff game the way they did it appeared most players (not Mac or Bourne) just gave up. How does BB resolve all these issues? Lack of talent is one thing, but quitting is a bigger problem. Paul Oleksak

I disagree, Paul, with your premise that something changed post-bye week. Nothing really changed at all. The only difference in the games that came after the bye was the increased talent level of the opposition.

Throughout the 2021 season, the Patriots needed to get out to a relatively comfortable lead, run the ball to drain the clock, and have things go their way in order to beat most of their opponents. Any time they got themselves in a deficit and had to claw their way back, it proved a much tougher proposition. This fact became more glaring toward the end of the season because the level of competition increased and the breaks weren't going New England's way.