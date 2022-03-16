Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

The Patriots' German fullback has a new home as he follows Brandon Bolden to Las Vegas.

Mar 16, 2022 at 06:18 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211025_PDC_Jakob_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson is reportedly the latest player to join former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas, as the German import becomes a Raider, following in the steps of Brandon Bolden, who also reportedly is on his way to Vegas. The Patriots chose not to tag the restricted free agent fullback and his departure will now open up another hole on the roster.

Johnson made a miraculous climb from what Bill Belichick termed the "91st" player to a spot on the 53-man roster. He got his feet wet in 2019 but was felled with an injury that put an early end to his first year. He then played every game in 2020 and 2021, with 17 total starts.

"He came a long way [in 2019], probably amongst the furthest that I've ever coached – probably in the top five anyway," said Bill Belichick of Johnson in 2020. "This year, he was light years ahead of where he was last year in the spring, and that gave him a lot of confidence and gave us a lot of confidence in terms of what he could do, what his skills were and the adjustments he was able to make and so forth. Yeah, he's continued to progress, although the jumps are smaller now because he's already made some enormous jumps, but he continues to improve and get better and refine his techniques and his skillset. He's a young player that works very hard and has continued to improve." 

Johnson's hard-nosed blocking was a key feature of the Patriots ground attack and now the team will look toward 2020 draft pick Dalton Keene as a potential replacement, if not targeting another veteran on the open market. Keene missed all of 2021 but was viewed as a move tight end and fullback in his rookie season, though he saw limited action and never seemed to settle into a potential role.

news

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

As the new league year begins, reports have Gunner Olszewski set to hit the open free agency market, while a Patriot vet is on the move.
news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots make a move at cornerback

After spending two days focusing internally and on trades, the Patriots reportedly made their first external signing of free agency with cornerback Terrance Mitchell.
news

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

The Patriots are sending one of their starting guards to Tampa Bay in exchange for a draft pick according to various reports.
news

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

The Patriots are bringing back a veteran captain on a two year deal according to reports.
news

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

New England is sending Chase Winovich to Cleveland for a former Alabama linebacker according to reports.
news

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

According to a report from NFL.com, the Patriots are bringing back one of their most consistent performers of the last two-and-a-half years.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Matthew Slater, lose Karras to Bengals

The veteran special teamer and captain will reportedly be back for another go-round with the Patriots.
news

Report: Patriots retain Hoyer, Ferentz

The Patriots continued to reportedly retain their in-house veterans as the start of free agency approaches.
news

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

The Patriots are bringing back a key veteran and leader of the secondary on a one-year deal according to a number of reports.
news

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

The Patriots got an early jump on the start of the league year by reportedly tagging one of their young, promising wide receivers.
Presented by

Presented by

