Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Apr 06 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

The Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR DeVante Parker in a trade with Miami.

Apr 05, 2022 at 03:59 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transaction-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR DeVante Parker in a trade with Miami.

Parker, 28, is a veteran of seven seasons with Miami after joining the team as a first-round draft pick (14th overall) out of Louisville in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 219-pounder has played in 93 regular season games with 64 starts and has accumulated 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns. In addition, he has played one postseason game and caught four passes for 55 yards. His best statistical season was in 2019 when he finished with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, Parker started eight of the 10 games that he played and finished with 40 receptions for 515 yards with two touchdowns.

This is a 2021 photo of DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. This image reflects the Miami Dolphins active roster as of June 14th, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

DeVante Parker

# WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 218 lbs
  • College: Louisville

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign DB Jabrill Peppers

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Jabrill Peppers.
news

Patriots Sign CB Malcolm Butler

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Malcolm Butler.
news

Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed T Trent Brown as an unrestricted free agent.
news

Patriots Sign LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk as unrestricted free agents. 
news

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran WR Ty Montgomery as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans.
news

Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

The Patriots announced that they have acquired LB Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for DL Chase Winovich. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have traded G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
news

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent. 
news

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent. 
news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz.
news

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots announced that they released LB Kyle Van Noy.
news

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

The Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: How Parker fits in and other WR needs

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign DB Jabrill Peppers

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Gillette Stadium Renovations Continue

Major renovations to Gillette Stadium are taking place that will transform the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days. The $225 Million project was announced last year and is expected to include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country and an enhanced lighthouse that will include a 360-degree observation deck above the playing field.

Maddy Bernardo recreates viral video & meets Robert Kraft

Earlier this year, Maddy Bernardo and her dad Joey went viral on Instagram when they removed her loose tooth by kicking a Patriots football inside her California home. Today, she and her family visited Gillette Stadium where she got to kick a real field goal on the game field, before receiving a surprise visit from Robert Kraft and a gift from the Tooth Fairy.

Pat Patriot Meets Boston's $1 Portrait Guy

Pat Patriot travelled to downtown Boston last Friday to visit the viral TikTok artist "$1 Portrait Guy" (Nick Shea) who offers $1 hand-drawn portraits to anyone who stops by in the Boston Common.

Mac Jones Donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, MA where he spent time playing sports, talking & dancing with the kids before presenting them with a $100,000 charitable donation.

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising