Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Mar 16 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Mac Jones walks grounds at The Players Championship while home in Jacksonville

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

As the new league year begins, reports have Gunner Olszewski set to hit the open free agency market, while a Patriot vet is on the move.

Mar 16, 2022 at 04:12 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-generic-article-2way (5)

Two of the Patriots' three restricted free agents appear poised to hit the open free agency market, with the latest report from ESPN's Mike Reiss indicating that Gunner Olszewski will not be tendered.

Restricted Free Agents Olszewski and Jakob Johnson will be able to sign with any team if New England does not apply any tender to them by 4pm Wednesday. Both entered the league as undrafted players, thus an original round tender would mean no compensation for the Patriots if either player signed with an opponent. The price tag would be $2.433 million for a one-year contract and only offer New England the right of first refusal.

It appears Jakobi Meyers, reportedly tagged at a second-round tag level, will be the only one to get an RFA tag but it should not rule out a return for the other two.

Olszewski has been the Patriots' primary returner for the last three seasons after making the team as a D2 cornerback out of Bemidji State. He was named an All-Pro returner in 2020 after a remarkable late-season stretch that was a bright spot during the playoff-less season. However, he remained buried on the depth chart at receiver and has yet to break through there.

He's shown some promise and has had his moments as a receiver during training camp, it would be easy to see why the Patriots would want to continue developing him, as well as Jakob Johnson, but first Gunner and Jakob will first have a chance to see what kind of offers might be out there for them.

20220109_Bolden_adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Bolden joins Josh

Ian Rapoport reported at the start of the league year that running back Brandon Bolden would be departing to Vegas to join Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.

Bolden had a career season with the Patriots in 2021, filling in admirably for James White as the team's third-down back. Bolden spent all but one of nine seasons in New England, taking a one-year hiatus in Maimi in 2019, in which he scored two touchdowns against the Patriots, and opting out of the 2020 season.

During his career, he filled a variety of roles and was one of the unsung heroes of the locker room, where teammates and coaches alike praised him for his positive attitude. It's no surprise that McDaniels plucked him from New England where he'll help bring some Patriots playing experience to Vegas.

"Brandon's role on the team – I would think everybody would say that he's just invaluable because this is a guy who's mature, he's dedicated, he's a great teammate," said his new head coach McDaniels this past season. "He's ready to play any role that we ask of him, really at any time. He learns all the spots in our offense each week and he can play the sub-back role if we needed him to on third down. He plays some on early downs as a runner. He's in the game with two backs in the game at the same time.

"Brandon's a great, great teammate. He's one of the great unselfish players we have here, and we've had a lot of them. But, this guy plays in all of the phases of the kicking game. He's ready to go. If I told Brandon he was going to play 70 snaps on offense, he wouldn't flinch or blink. If I told Brandon he was going to play five snaps on offense, he wouldn't flinch or blink. So, he's got a great attitude and a great approach. He's got a really wonderful skillset to be able to do a lot of different things and we're really glad we have him."

Related Content

news

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

The Patriots' German fullback has a new home as he follows Brandon Bolden to Las Vegas.
news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots make a move at cornerback

After spending two days focusing internally and on trades, the Patriots reportedly made their first external signing of free agency with cornerback Terrance Mitchell.
news

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

The Patriots are sending one of their starting guards to Tampa Bay in exchange for a draft pick according to various reports.
news

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

The Patriots are bringing back a veteran captain on a two year deal according to reports.
news

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

New England is sending Chase Winovich to Cleveland for a former Alabama linebacker according to reports.
news

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

According to a report from NFL.com, the Patriots are bringing back one of their most consistent performers of the last two-and-a-half years.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Matthew Slater, lose Karras to Bengals

The veteran special teamer and captain will reportedly be back for another go-round with the Patriots.
news

Report: Patriots retain Hoyer, Ferentz

The Patriots continued to reportedly retain their in-house veterans as the start of free agency approaches.
news

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

The Patriots are bringing back a key veteran and leader of the secondary on a one-year deal according to a number of reports.
news

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

The Patriots got an early jump on the start of the league year by reportedly tagging one of their young, promising wide receivers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Overtime options highlight 2022 rule change proposals

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.

Which DBs from 2022 draft class will make immediate impact in NFL?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Andrew Hawkins discuss which defensive backs from the 2022 NFL Draft class will make an immediate impact in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising