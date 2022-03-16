Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Bolden joins Josh

Ian Rapoport reported at the start of the league year that running back Brandon Bolden would be departing to Vegas to join Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.

Bolden had a career season with the Patriots in 2021, filling in admirably for James White as the team's third-down back. Bolden spent all but one of nine seasons in New England, taking a one-year hiatus in Maimi in 2019, in which he scored two touchdowns against the Patriots, and opting out of the 2020 season.

During his career, he filled a variety of roles and was one of the unsung heroes of the locker room, where teammates and coaches alike praised him for his positive attitude. It's no surprise that McDaniels plucked him from New England where he'll help bring some Patriots playing experience to Vegas.

"Brandon's role on the team – I would think everybody would say that he's just invaluable because this is a guy who's mature, he's dedicated, he's a great teammate," said his new head coach McDaniels this past season. "He's ready to play any role that we ask of him, really at any time. He learns all the spots in our offense each week and he can play the sub-back role if we needed him to on third down. He plays some on early downs as a runner. He's in the game with two backs in the game at the same time.