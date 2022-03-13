Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Meyers has gone from 26 catches to 59 to 83 after breaking in with the team out of NC State, showing remarkable strides in three years. Meyers scored the first two receiving touchdowns of his career in 2021, and has completed all four of his passes attempts over the last two years, which included two touchdown tosses in 2020 as he's been a versatile threat.

Meyers also showed a good rapport with quarterback Mac Jones, with Jones often looking for Meyers in some of the most critical situations during the season. Now, Meyers appears set to return for at least another season to continue that development.

Also indicated in the report was that the team does not plan to use a tender on fellow restricted free agent fullback Jakob Johnson. There were no indications yet on the team's intentions with their final RFA, Gunner Olszewski. If not tagged, both would be free to sign with another team without any compensation for New England.