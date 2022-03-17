Official website of the New England Patriots

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Report: Patriots add versatile offensive weapon

Ty Montgomery will be joining the Patriots on a two-year contract according to reports.

Mar 17, 2022 at 02:21 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Ty Montgomery II (88).
AP Photo by Butch Dill
Ty Montgomery II (88).

According to Josina Anderson, the Patriots are signing versatile offensive threat Ty Montgomery, who spent his last two seasons in New Orleans. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $4 million.

A third-round pick of the Packers in 2015 out of Stanford, Montgomery has had stops with five NFL teams with his most productive season coming in his second year when he set a career-high with 805 total yards from scrimmage. Over the course of his career, Montgomery has done a little of everything, surpassing 1,100 yards in both rushing and receiving, along with over 1,200 yards in kickoff return yardage.

Montgomery had just 34 rushes and 19 receptions in his two years with the Saints. At 29 he still has some good football ahead of him and will be looking to seize a bigger role in New England than he found in New Orleans. He did post a career-best 87.2 PFF grade as well as a career-high 8 solo tackles on Special Teams in 2021. Whether the ball is in his hands or not he can find a way to contribute.

As a running back, receiver and returner, Montgomery has the kind of versatility that has long intrigued the Patriots. On paper, he looks like a suitable replacement for much of what Brandon Bolden did, while also providing some insurance at kickoff returner with Gunner Olszewski still a free agent.

