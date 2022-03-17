Report: Patriots add versatile offensive weapon

According to Josina Anderson, the Patriots are signing versatile offensive threat Ty Montgomery, who spent his last two seasons in New Orleans. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $4 million.

A third-round pick of the Packers in 2015 out of Stanford, Montgomery has had stops with five NFL teams with his most productive season coming in his second year when he set a career-high with 805 total yards from scrimmage. Over the course of his career, Montgomery has done a little of everything, surpassing 1,100 yards in both rushing and receiving, along with over 1,200 yards in kickoff return yardage.

Montgomery had just 34 rushes and 19 receptions in his two years with the Saints. At 29 he still has some good football ahead of him and will be looking to seize a bigger role in New England than he found in New Orleans. He did post a career-best 87.2 PFF grade as well as a career-high 8 solo tackles on Special Teams in 2021. Whether the ball is in his hands or not he can find a way to contribute.