Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis Jr.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed DL Carl Davis Jr. as an unrestricted free agent. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Davis, 30, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (90th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. After three seasons with the Ravens, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder was released on Sept. 1, 2018, and claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns. After one season with Cleveland, Davis spent time with both the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He was released by the Jaguars on Oct. 12, 2020 and signed to the practice squad on Oct. 13. Davis was signed by New England from the Jacksonville practice squad on Oct. 14, 2020.
Davis has played in 56 regular season games with 17 starts over seven NFL seasons and totaled 54 total tackles, 1 ½ sacks and three passes defensed. Last season with the Patriots, he played in all 17 games with four starts and finished with 19 total tackles and one sack. Davis was inactive for the postseason game at Buffalo.