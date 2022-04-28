Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis Jr.

Davis, 30, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (90th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. After three seasons with the Ravens, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder was released on Sept. 1, 2018, and claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns. After one season with Cleveland, Davis spent time with both the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He was released by the Jaguars on Oct. 12, 2020 and signed to the practice squad on Oct. 13. Davis was signed by New England from the Jacksonville practice squad on Oct. 14, 2020.