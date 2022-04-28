Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Apr 28 | 12:00 AM - 07:25 PM

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Patriots players show love after Celtics sweep Nets

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

New England and Houston trade selection choices

Former Patriots LB Clayton Weishuhn Passed Away

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis Jr.

The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed DL Carl Davis Jr. as an unrestricted free agent. 

Apr 28, 2022 at 09:22 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transaction-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed DL Carl Davis Jr. as an unrestricted free agent. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Davis, 30, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (90th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. After three seasons with the Ravens, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder was released on Sept. 1, 2018, and claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns. After one season with Cleveland, Davis spent time with both the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He was released by the Jaguars on Oct. 12, 2020 and signed to the practice squad on Oct. 13. Davis was signed by New England from the Jacksonville practice squad on Oct. 14, 2020.

Davis has played in 56 regular season games with 17 starts over seven NFL seasons and totaled 54 total tackles, 1 ½ sacks and three passes defensed. Last season with the Patriots, he played in all 17 games with four starts and finished with 19 total tackles and one sack. Davis was inactive for the postseason game at Buffalo.

2021_headshots_recropped__0063_Davis_Carl_2021

Carl Davis Jr.

#98 DL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 320 lbs
  • College: Iowa

Related Content

news

New England and Houston trade selection choices

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired a 2022 sixth-round draft pick (183rd overall) and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick (245th overall) in a trade with the Texans.

news

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

The Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR DeVante Parker in a trade with Miami.

news

Patriots Sign DB Jabrill Peppers

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Jabrill Peppers.

news

Patriots Sign CB Malcolm Butler

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Malcolm Butler.

news

Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed T Trent Brown as an unrestricted free agent.

news

Patriots Sign LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk as unrestricted free agents.

news

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran WR Ty Montgomery as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans.

news

Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

The Patriots announced that they have acquired LB Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for DL Chase Winovich. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have traded G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

news

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent.

news

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent.

news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Analysis: Despite Davis' return, DL could still be a draft priority

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis Jr.

How Patriots license plates help send underprivileged students to college

Patriots Unfiltered's 2022 draft forecast

Patriots players take in Bruins game with Tuukka Rask

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Draft Preview

Tonight, on a special Draft edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, as the Pats prepare on the clock, our experts weigh in on the Patriots possibilities, and Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with Head Coach Bill Belichick. In addition, get an inside look at the special relationship between former No. 1 overall draft pick Bledsoe and his former boss, Robert Kraft. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Robert Kraft visits Drew Bledsoe's Doubleback winery

Patriots owner Robert Kraft travels to Drew Bledsoe's hometown of Walla Walla, Washington, for a visit with the former quarterback and a tour of his winery. Plus, Bledsoe reflects on how Kraft has influenced the way he runs his business.

Bill Belichick on preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft

Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick on the eve of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots Draft Throwback: Matthew Slater

A look back at Matthew Slater's draft anniversary and some of the top moments from his 14 seasons in a Patriots uniform. After being selected by New England in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, the former UCLA Bruins receiver has established a career as a special teams captain with 10 Pro Bowl honors, 2 All-Pro awards and 3 Super Bowl championships.

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Get an inside look at the Patriots scouting department, as we bring you into the meeting rooms, and behind the scenes in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, as the team building portion of the calendar is in full swing.

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Robert and Jonathan Kraft visited Harvard Business School to announce the new Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund, which will provide financial aid to talented students from lower socioeconomic and underrepresented backgrounds.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye nine 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising