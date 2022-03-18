Report: Gunner Olszewski signs two-year deal with Steelers

The Patriots should be in the market for a new returner as Ian Rapoport is reporting that Gunner Olszewski has signed a two-year pact with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New England chose not to use an RFA tag on Olszewski, allowing the fourth-year pro to hit the open free agency market, which opened the door for the Steelers to move in. Earlier this week New England added veteran returner Ty Montgomery, but should still be in the market for depth at the spot, especially in the draft.

Olszewski was named an All-Pro returner in 2020, leading the NFL in yards-per-punt-return (17.3), but recorded just nine receptions in limited action as a wide receiver during his three seasons. He returned 18 kickoffs in each of the last two seasons with a 23.2-yard average.