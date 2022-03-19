Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

Montgomery, 29, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with Green Bay (2015-18), Baltimore (2018), the New York Jets (2019) and the New Orleans Saints (2020-21). The 6-foot, 216-pounder originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (94th overall) of Green Bay out of Stanford in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was traded by Green Bay to Baltimore on Oct. 30, 2018 in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. Montgomery signed with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and then with New Orleans in 2020. He has played in 78 games with 20 starts and has 139 receptions for 1,104 yards with three touchdowns, 258 rushing attempts for 1,180 yards with seven touchdown and returned 57 kicks for 1,274 yards.