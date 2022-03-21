Patriots Sign LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk

Folk, 37, is a veteran of 14 NFL seasons with the Dallas (2007-09), the New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay (2017) and New England (2019-21). The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (178th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Arizona in the 2007 NFL Draft. He has played in 194 regular season games and converted 321-of-389 field-goal attempts and 426-of-438 extra point attempts for 1,389 career points. He has also appeared in six postseason contests and made 6-of-7 field-goal attempts and all 13 extra-point tries. Folk earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2007 and was selected to the Pro Football Writer's All-Rookie team that season.