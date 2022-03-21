Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 22 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Patriots Sign LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk as unrestricted free agents. 

Mar 21, 2022 at 05:38 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk as unrestricted free agents. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

2021_headshots_recropped__0077_Bentley_Ja'Whaun_2021

Ja'Whaun Bentley

#8 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Purdue

Bentley, 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with New England after joining the team as a fifth-round draft pick (143rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder has played in 48 regular season games with 33 starts and has registered 251 total tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, one interception, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and seven special teams tackles. He has played in two postseason games with one start and posted five tackles.

Last season, Bentley started all 16 regular season games that he played and recorded a career-high 108 total tackles, one sack, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one special teams tackle.

Related Links

2500x1406-nick-folk-2020-headshot

Nick Folk

#6 K

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: Arizona

Folk, 37, is a veteran of 14 NFL seasons with the Dallas (2007-09), the New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay (2017) and New England (2019-21). The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (178th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Arizona in the 2007 NFL Draft. He has played in 194 regular season games and converted 321-of-389 field-goal attempts and 426-of-438 extra point attempts for 1,389 career points. He has also appeared in six postseason contests and made 6-of-7 field-goal attempts and all 13 extra-point tries. Folk earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2007 and was selected to the Pro Football Writer's All-Rookie team that season.

Last season, Folk kicked in all 17 regular season games for the Patriots and made a career-high 36 field goals and finished tied for first in the NFL with 150 points. Folk enters the 2022 season with 55 straight field goals under 50 yards and needs one more to tie the NFL record of 56 straight field goals under 50 yards set by Ryan Succop of Tennessee.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran WR Ty Montgomery as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans.
news

Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

The Patriots announced that they have acquired LB Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for DL Chase Winovich. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have traded G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
news

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent. 
news

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent. 
news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz.
news

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots announced that they released LB Kyle Van Noy.
news

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

The Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.
news

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

The Patriots announced that Joe Judge has been hired as offensive assistant. 
news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Bill Murray to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Bill Murray to a future contract. 
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Drew Desjarlais to a future contract.
news

Patriots Sign DL Daniel Ekuale to a Future Contract

The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to future contract. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Damien Harris is all-in on Celtics with this bold take

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Analysis: Time for patience, not panic

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jame White 3/21: "I'm feeling pretty good"

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising