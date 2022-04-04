Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 05 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Patriots Sign DB Jabrill Peppers

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Jabrill Peppers.

Apr 04, 2022 at 04:56 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transaction-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Jabrill Peppers (pronounced – juh-BRILL). Terms of the contract were not announced.

Peppers, 26, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2017-18) and the New York Giants (2019-21). The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (25th overall) of Cleveland out of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was traded by Cleveland to the New York Giants along with OL Kevin Zeitler and a 2019 first and third-round draft pick in exchange for WR Odell Beckham Jr. and DL Olivier Vernon on March 13, 2019. Peppers has played in 61 games with 59 starts and has 328 total tackles, 4 ½ sacks, four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 25 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. In addition, he has returned 83 punts for 693 yards and 34 kicks for 749 yards. Last season, Peppers was limited to six games with five starts due to an injury and finished with 29 total tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and nine punt returns for 58 yards.

This is a 2021 photo of Jabrill Peppers of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, June 7, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Jabrill Peppers

# DB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 213 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign CB Malcolm Butler

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Malcolm Butler.
news

Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed T Trent Brown as an unrestricted free agent.
news

Patriots Sign LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk as unrestricted free agents. 
news

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran WR Ty Montgomery as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans.
news

Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

The Patriots announced that they have acquired LB Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for DL Chase Winovich. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have traded G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
news

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent. 
news

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent. 
news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz.
news

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots announced that they released LB Kyle Van Noy.
news

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

The Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.
news

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

The Patriots announced that Joe Judge has been hired as offensive assistant. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign DB Jabrill Peppers

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

How Patriots fandom inspired alpine skier Connor Hogan to achieve Paralympic dreams

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

Patriots 2022 OTA dates tentatively set

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Maddy Bernardo recreates viral video & meets Robert Kraft

Earlier this year, Maddy Bernardo and her dad Joey went viral on Instagram when they removed her loose tooth by kicking a Patriots football inside her California home. Today, she and her family visited Gillette Stadium where she got to kick a real field goal on the game field, before receiving a surprise visit from Robert Kraft and a gift from the Tooth Fairy.

Pat Patriot Meets Boston's $1 Portrait Guy

Pat Patriot travelled to downtown Boston last Friday to visit the viral TikTok artist "$1 Portrait Guy" (Nick Shea) who offers $1 hand-drawn portraits to anyone who stops by in the Boston Common.

Mac Jones Donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, MA where he spent time playing sports, talking & dancing with the kids before presenting them with a $100,000 charitable donation.

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.

Debrief: Belichick Talks Coaching Changes at NFL Owners Meetings

Tamara Brown, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault share their impressions on what Belichick and coaches from around the league had to say at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising