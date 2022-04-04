Patriots Sign DB Jabrill Peppers

Peppers, 26, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2017-18) and the New York Giants (2019-21). The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (25th overall) of Cleveland out of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was traded by Cleveland to the New York Giants along with OL Kevin Zeitler and a 2019 first and third-round draft pick in exchange for WR Odell Beckham Jr. and DL Olivier Vernon on March 13, 2019. Peppers has played in 61 games with 59 starts and has 328 total tackles, 4 ½ sacks, four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 25 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. In addition, he has returned 83 punts for 693 yards and 34 kicks for 749 yards. Last season, Peppers was limited to six games with five starts due to an injury and finished with 29 total tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and nine punt returns for 58 yards.